Galxe And Succinct Launch First zkRaffle, Merging On-Chain Raffles With ZK Technology

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Galxe has partnered with Succinct to launch zkRaffle—a new solution that combines on-chain raffle mechanics with ZK technology, aimed at establishing a secure and trustless foundation for Web3 apps.

On-chain distribution platform Galxe announced a collaboration with zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) startup Succinct to launch zkRaffle—a new solution that merges on-chain raffle mechanics with advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Leveraging Succinct’s zkVM SP1, this initiative aims to establish a more secure, trustless foundation for Web3 applications, benefiting both projects and users while fostering a transparent ecosystem.

By utilizing smart contracts and ZKPs, zkRaffle eliminates dependence on centralized authorities, ensuring fair and tamper-proof outcomes. Each process step is auditable on the blockchain, providing full transparency and reinforcing both fairness and security. Designed on decentralized infrastructure, zkRaffle addresses single points of failure, delivering a more strong and reliable system.

Key features of zkRaffle on Galxe include its integration with its own Drand oracle, an open-source, public project that enables on-chain access to both current and historical Drand data. Additionally, zkRaffle uses the SP1 zkVM to generate execution proofs for raffles, ensuring verifiable fairness. Winners can efficiently prove their status through Merkle proofs, and the platform supports reward distribution across multiple blockchains, enhancing its versatility and reach.

Galxe And Succinct Introduce zkRaffle Quest With 300K G In Rewards

In order to celebrate the launch of zkRaffle, Galxe and Succinct have also introduced the zkRaffle Quest, showcasing how ZK technology brings on-chain verifiable fairness to raffles. This initiative features a prize pool of 300,000 G tokens and offers participants an engaging way to explore the practical benefits of ZK technology.

The zkRaffle Quest provides a hands-on learning experience, guiding participants through the intricacies of ZK technology and its tamper-proof capabilities. It demonstrates how ZKPs ensure transparency and fairness within a secure and decentralized raffle process.

Launching the world’s first zkRaffle with@SuccinctLabs



🤝 Powered by a turbocharged zkVM, zkRaffle ensures fairness and paves the way for verifiable quests. Enter now to win a share of the 300,000 $G prize pool: https://t.co/2FtoV0ZU9h pic.twitter.com/XOe7co7ecQ — Galxe (@Galxe) January 14, 2025

Galxe serves as a Web3 infrastructure and digital credential network, enhancing the Web3 experience through modular AI, digital identity solutions, and blockchain technology. Central to its ecosystem is the Galxe Identity Protocol, which ensures secure, self-sovereign digital identity management for users.

Recently, Galxe introduced Gravity, an omnichain Layer 1 network built on Galxe’s infrastructure. Gravity empowers developers to leverage Galxe’s ecosystem, including its 30 million users, enabling the creation of new products designed to accelerate global onboarding into the Web3 space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson