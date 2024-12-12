en en
News Report Technology
December 12, 2024

Fxhash To Release Project Tokens And Launchpad, Supporting Generative Artists And Collectors

Published: December 12, 2024 at 8:50 am Updated: December 12, 2024 at 8:52 am
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2024 at 8:50 am

In Brief

Fxhash plans to launch its native token and serve as a launchpad for artists, shaping new artist-collector economic dynamics, while fostering long-term engagement and incentivizing the creation of generative art.

Tezos-based generative art platform Fxhash announced plans to launch its native token and serve as a launchpad for artists to release their own tokens. This initiative aims to create new economic dynamics between artists and collectors, fostering long-term engagement and incentivizing the production of exceptional art.

With this launch, artists will gain access to a broader audience of cryptocurrency investors and collectors, while collectors will benefit from a more secure and liquid way to engage with their favorite artists in new ways.

Additionally, the launch will facilitate new forms of interaction between artists and collectors, offering artists a set of tools to build a more engaged community. This will also establish a positive feedback loop where the long-term success of artists directly benefits their early supporters.

Fxhash plans to reveal more details about the token release and its economic structure in the near future.

Fxhash To Unveil Custodial Wallets And Credit Card Payment Solution In Q1 2025

Launched by generative artist Ciphrd, Fxhash provides tools for artists and collectors, creating a secure and user-friendly space for generating, buying, selling, and sharing generative art projects. The platform enables artists to control the number of mints for their work, while collectors can discover the specific iteration they have acquired upon its reveal, offering a unique collecting experience.

Over the course of the year, Fxhash has introduced several updates, including a completely redesigned website and a streamlined integration package–a new software development kit (SDK). The platform has also developed simple custodial wallets, which are set to launch in Q1 2025, along with a new credit card payment solution. 

Last year, Fxhash introduced its Fxhash 2.0 version, expanding to Ethereum and becoming a multichain platform. This development helped bridge the gap between different blockchain networks, allowing artists to tap into Ethereum’s larger market, where artworks can often be sold for higher prices.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.