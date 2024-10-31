Scroll Unveils SDK And Gadgets, Establishing Foundation For Ethereum’s Multichain Future

In Brief Scroll announced the release of the SDK and Gadgets, advancing its goal of making blockchain accessible to a wider audience.

In Brief Scroll announced the release of the SDK and Gadgets, advancing its goal of making blockchain accessible to a wider audience.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Scroll announced the release of its Scroll SDK and Gadgets, advancing its goal of making blockchain accessible to a wider audience.

The Scroll SDK provides a production-ready toolkit for deploying independent blockchain networks, secured by zkEVM technology developed by Scroll and designed to meet varied application requirements without compromising security or efficiency. With Scroll SDK, users can launch their own Layer 2 networks by setting chain parameters through the CLI, launching the network with a single command, and accessing customized interfaces for block explorers and bridges.

Scroll SDK includes support for custom gas tokens and is working on integrating Validium solutions such as Avail Data Availability (DA), EigenDA, and Celestia to expand functionality further. In addition, Scroll has partnered with leading infrastructure providers, including Blockscout, Goldsky, Sindri, Snarkify, Gevulot, Cysic, AltLayer, Gateway FM, Zeeve, and Unifra Network, ensuring extensive support for the SDK. Collaborations across decentralized application (dApp) essentials include Protofire, RedStone Oracles, and SimpleHash.

Gadgets: Essential Building Blocks For Scalable Infrastructure

The Scroll SDK includes Gadgets—opt-in modules crafted to customize and enhance Scroll SDK blockchains. These gadgets allow chains to efficiently utilize shared infrastructure to address key challenges in the rollup ecosystem without imposing vendor lock-in.

Each Gadget is a set of protocols and shared infrastructure, purpose-built to address specific challenges. By choosing specific Gadgets, chains can add powerful features, benefit from network effects, and maintain control over their operations.

The first available Gadget, the Interoperability Gadget, offers a unified experience across a network of rollups, fostering scalability and compounding network effects without leaking security assumptions across chains or forcing them to give up their sovereignty.

By leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), lightweight zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) of balance, and crypto-economic guarantees, the Interoperability Gadget simulates Single-Slot Finality on Layer 1 networks and real-time ZKP generation on Layer 2 networks. It delivers internet-scale infrastructure that is trustless and secure while addressing Ethereum’s fragmentation problem now.

Development Roadmap



1️⃣ Foundation (Today)

2️⃣ Enhanced Capabilities (Q1 2025)

3️⃣ Further Gadgets Integrations (Q2 2025)



Dive into the blog for more details. — Scroll (@Scroll_ZKP) October 31, 2024

Scroll is a scaling solution built for Ethereum, focusing on security and utilizing advancements in scalability and ZKP technology to establish an extra layer over Ethereum. This layer aims to improve accessibility, responsiveness, and scalability, allowing for a higher volume of simultaneous users than Ethereum’s native infrastructure alone can support.

