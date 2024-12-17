Frax Finance Partners With Odos Protocol To Launch AI-Powered Universal Interface

In Brief Universal Interface integrates with Odos Protocol, using AI-driven real-time routing capabilities to power its tools and improve transaction efficiency.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol focused on stablecoin development and liquid staking, Frax Finance introduced its Universal Interface roadmap, aiming to provide users with a seamless DeFi experience, including features such as swapping, buying, and earning.

The Universal Interface incorporates a strategic partnership with Odos Protocol, which offers real-time asset pricing. This integration powers the interface’s Scanning Engine using AI-driven, real-time routing capabilities to enhance transaction efficiency.

Users interacting with the Universal Interface will only need to specify two assets for a swap. However, behind the scenes, Odos employs its advanced real-time order routing technology. Additionally, all swaps conducted via the Universal Interface qualify users for rewards through Odos’s newly introduced Tokenized Loyalty Program.

Odos Protocol is a smart order routing solution designed to unify fragmented liquidity and optimize trade outputs. Its advanced algorithms ensure efficient asset transactions, positioning Odos as a key player in supporting DeFi growth and infrastructure for both individual users and developers.

Recently, Odos launched its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and announced the start of its Tokenized Loyalty Program, beginning at 4:00 AM UTC on December 20th. The program encourages user engagement by offering rewards for swaps made on the Odos platform. Participants can progress through reward tiers to access higher rebates and benefits, with retroactive ODOS rewards available for early supporters.

The ODOS token serves as the cornerstone of governance and the Loyalty Program. It facilitates transparent decision-making for the protocol’s direction while offering incentives such as rebates and enhanced benefits tied to platform activity.

Frax Finance forges More Collaborations To Enhance Universal Interface

Frax Finance has established partnerships with payment onramps such as Stripe, MoonPay, Robinhood, Kado, and Halliday to simplify user onboarding. These collaborations enable seamless integration of these onramps within the Universal Interface. By leveraging the “Buy” and “Sell” tabs, users can easily transition into the ecosystem from virtually anywhere.

The Universal Interface also acts as an entry point to Fraxtal, Frax Finance’s rapidly expanding Layer 2 solution. Ranked among the Top 4 Sovereign Layer 2s, Fraxtal has achieved over $250 million in total value locked (TVL) within a year of its launch. The ecosystem is set to introduce innovative protocols that aim to establish it as a central liquidity hub within the DeFi space.

Additionally, Frax Finance is advancing the role of AI in decentralized finance through key partnerships. Its collaboration with NEAR AI focuses on the evolution of on-chain agents, while its work with IQ AI explores the potential of sentient, tokenized, and ownable AI agents.

Frax Finance offers a broad suite of DeFi products, including its native stablecoin FRAX, a liquid staking solution with frxETH, and various financial tools. These features solidify its reputation as a dynamic and adaptable participant in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

Its Universal Interface is a core element of its 2025 Vision Roadmap, aimed at positioning the protocol as the decentralized central bank of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap also includes rebranding the FRAX stablecoin and implementing a network upgrade via a hard fork to enhance scalability and functionality.

