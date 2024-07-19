News Report Software Technology
July 19, 2024

Fractal Announces Plans To Reset Its Testnet On July 20

by
Published: July 19, 2024 at 11:07 am Updated: July 19, 2024 at 11:08 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 19, 2024 at 11:07 am

In Brief

Fractal announced its intention to optimize and reset its testnet at 12:00 PM UTC on July 20th to enhance its stability and efficiency.

Fractal Announces Plans To Reset Its Testnet On July 20

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal announced its intention to optimize and reset its testnet to enhance stability and efficiency. According to the announcement on the social media platform X, the reset is planned for 12:00 PM UTC on July 20th and is anticipated to take around 5-10 minutes.

After the reset, the Fractal Explorer and Wallet will connect to the new testnet, designated as fractal-staging-v2.

Fractal introduced its beta testnet in June, initially providing access to a select group of developers and miners to test its functionality with testnet tokens. The project is currently under development and integration and is open to new participants interested in joining.

The project is scheduled to launch its mainnet in September 2024. It will utilize the classic SHA256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, which is fully compatible with Bitcoin’s merged mining. This approach aims to ensure seamless integration for miners while upholding the strong security standards of the Bitcoin network

Recently, Fractal released a beta version of its Fractal node binary for testing purposes and introduced the initial version of the Fractal Explorer.

What Is Fractal and How Does It Work?

It is a Bitcoin scaling solution that encapsulates Bitcoin Core code into a virtualized software environment, allowing for scalable, unlimited layers on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. It uses the SHA256 PoW algorithm, ensuring complete compatibility with the Bitcoin mainnet. This design facilitates a smooth transition for miners, allowing them to easily contribute to Fractal.

Furthermore, Fractal allows the network to dynamically adjust in real-time to accommodate varying demands, making it suitable for applications such as creative economy ecosystems and extensive virtual environments.

Each Fractal instance maintains consistent alignment with Bitcoin consensus. Any transactions or hashes from Fractal can be traced back to Bitcoin, eliminating risks associated with forks or shards. Additionally, it facilitates plug-and-play integration by enabling recursive scaling of Bitcoin Core code, which supports existing infrastructure, including wallets. This solution benefits from the strong infrastructure and technical support provided by the Unisat team, which manages over 1 billion monthly Application Programming Interface (API) calls and serves top-tier service providers, making development on the stack both efficient and straightforward.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Cracking the Code of DeFi Vulnerabilities: Alp Bassa’s Deep Dive into Smart Contract Security

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 19, 2024

Cysic Launches Its Testnet And Unveils Verifier Season Campaign, Granting Community With Validator Node Whitelists

by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024

Terra Receives Permission From Bankruptcy Court To Reopen Shuttle Bridge And Burn 150M LUNA Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024

Billions in Blockchain: Unpacking the Week’s Game-Changing Investments Changing Crypto’s Future

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 19, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Cysic Launches Its Testnet And Unveils Verifier Season Campaign, Granting Community With Validator Node Whitelists

by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024

Terra Receives Permission From Bankruptcy Court To Reopen Shuttle Bridge And Burn 150M LUNA Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024

Billions in Blockchain: Unpacking the Week’s Game-Changing Investments Changing Crypto’s Future

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 19, 2024

QCP Capital: Market Anticipates Breakthrough Ahead Of US Presidential Election, Stronger Confidence In Year-End Rebound

by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Cracking the Code of DeFi Vulnerabilities: Alp Bassa’s Deep Dive into Smart Contract Security
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Cracking the Code of DeFi Vulnerabilities: Alp Bassa’s Deep Dive into Smart Contract Security
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 19, 2024
Cysic Launches Its Testnet And Unveils Verifier Season Campaign, Granting Community With Validator Node Whitelists
News Report Technology
Cysic Launches Its Testnet And Unveils Verifier Season Campaign, Granting Community With Validator Node Whitelists
by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024
Terra Receives Permission From Bankruptcy Court To Reopen Shuttle Bridge And Burn 150M LUNA Tokens
Markets News Report Technology
Terra Receives Permission From Bankruptcy Court To Reopen Shuttle Bridge And Burn 150M LUNA Tokens
by Alisa Davidson
July 19, 2024
Billions in Blockchain: Unpacking the Week’s Game-Changing Investments Changing Crypto’s Future
Digest Top Lists Business Markets Software Technology
Billions in Blockchain: Unpacking the Week’s Game-Changing Investments Changing Crypto’s Future
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 19, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.