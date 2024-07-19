Fractal Announces Plans To Reset Its Testnet On July 20

In Brief Fractal announced its intention to optimize and reset its testnet at 12:00 PM UTC on July 20th to enhance its stability and efficiency.

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal announced its intention to optimize and reset its testnet to enhance stability and efficiency. According to the announcement on the social media platform X, the reset is planned for 12:00 PM UTC on July 20th and is anticipated to take around 5-10 minutes.

After the reset, the Fractal Explorer and Wallet will connect to the new testnet, designated as fractal-staging-v2.

Fractal introduced its beta testnet in June, initially providing access to a select group of developers and miners to test its functionality with testnet tokens. The project is currently under development and integration and is open to new participants interested in joining.

The project is scheduled to launch its mainnet in September 2024. It will utilize the classic SHA256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, which is fully compatible with Bitcoin’s merged mining. This approach aims to ensure seamless integration for miners while upholding the strong security standards of the Bitcoin network.

Recently, Fractal released a beta version of its Fractal node binary for testing purposes and introduced the initial version of the Fractal Explorer.

📢 Fractal Bitcoin Testnet Reset Alert



After running the #Fractal Bitcoin testnet for a period of time, we have decided to optimize and reset it to provide more stable and efficient services. The reset is scheduled for July 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM (UTC) and is expected to take… — Fractal Bitcoin (@fractal_bitcoin) July 19, 2024

What Is Fractal and How Does It Work?

It is a Bitcoin scaling solution that encapsulates Bitcoin Core code into a virtualized software environment, allowing for scalable, unlimited layers on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. It uses the SHA256 PoW algorithm, ensuring complete compatibility with the Bitcoin mainnet. This design facilitates a smooth transition for miners, allowing them to easily contribute to Fractal.

Furthermore, Fractal allows the network to dynamically adjust in real-time to accommodate varying demands, making it suitable for applications such as creative economy ecosystems and extensive virtual environments.

Each Fractal instance maintains consistent alignment with Bitcoin consensus. Any transactions or hashes from Fractal can be traced back to Bitcoin, eliminating risks associated with forks or shards. Additionally, it facilitates plug-and-play integration by enabling recursive scaling of Bitcoin Core code, which supports existing infrastructure, including wallets. This solution benefits from the strong infrastructure and technical support provided by the Unisat team, which manages over 1 billion monthly Application Programming Interface (API) calls and serves top-tier service providers, making development on the stack both efficient and straightforward.

