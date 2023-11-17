News Report Technology
November 17, 2023

Forward Raises $100 Million Funding to Deploy AI-Powered CarePods Across US

by
Published: November 17, 2023 at 8:20 am Updated: November 17, 2023 at 8:21 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 17, 2023 at 8:20 am

In Brief

Primary healthcare startup Forward successfully raised $100 million in a Series E funding for its flagship product CarePods.

Primary healthcare startup Forward announced it has successfully raised $100 million in a Series E funding round. According to the company, the funds will be used to develop and deploy Forward CarePods that use artificial intelligence to screen and diagnose the health conditions of individuals.

The recent infusion of $100 million in funding was led by blue-chip venture funds like Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Samsung Next, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Softbank.

It comprises a mix of $50 million in equity financing and debt financing, as reported by The Information.

Founded in 2016, the company describes its flagship product CarePods as “the world’s first AI doctor’s office” — for strategic locations such as malls, gyms, and offices. The initial deployment is underway in prominent metropolitan areas including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Noteworthy figures in the AI field, including Eric Schmidt, John Giannandrea, Demis Hassabis and Mustafa Suleyman are also supporting Forward as backers. The company has bold plans to double its footprint in 2024 for a significant expansion in the company’s reach.

Fusion of AI with Medical Expertise

The AI-powered self-service pods aim to be at the forefront of merging artificial intelligence with medical expertise, delivering advanced diagnostics and personalized health plans. Users stepping into a CarePod will gain access to a suite of health apps such as disease detection, biometric body scans, blood testing and more.

Developed by doctors from prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Columbia, Forward’s proprietary AI can aid a spectrum of diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

The company has ambitious plans to expand its app offerings to include prenatal care, cancer screening and polygenic risk analysis in the future.

Forward’s memberships start at $99 per month, providing users with a mobile app for accessing personalized health data. The platform supports real-time monitoring, risk identification, and in-depth health evaluations through a combination of sensors, lab tests, and vital sign measurements.

Despite its reliance on AI, the company maintains a team of over 100 primary care clinicians who remain integral in making critical care decisions. Forward said its expansion plans align with its commitment to provide accessible and personalized healthcare, setting the stage for an impact on the future of the healthcare landscape.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

