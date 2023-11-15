Business News Report
November 15, 2023

Blockchain.com Raises $110 Million in Funding Despite Crypto Market Challenges

by
Published: November 15, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 15, 2023 at 3:26 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange and wallet services provider Blockchain.com successfully completed a $110 million fundraising round led by Kingsway Capital.

Crypto exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com announced it has successfully closed a $110 million fundraising round. The recent Series E round was led by UK-based Kingsway Capital, with contributions from entities like Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Coinbase Ventures.

Notably, this funding round now values Blockchain.com at less than half of its previous $14 billion valuation, signaling a considerable shift in the company’s market standing.

Earlier in January, Blockchain.com had to reduce its workforce by 28%, resulting in the loss of 110 staff positions. This move was part of a broader trend of layoffs across the cryptocurrency sector, reflecting the ongoing challenges within the industry.

These layoffs and the subsequent funding round highlight the volatility and rapid changes in the cryptocurrency market.

Future Outlook for Blockchain.com

Despite the lowered valuation, the successful funding round and the addition of two new board members from Kingsway and Lakestar indicate a strategic shift for Blockchain.com.

The company is navigating through a turbulent period in the crypto sector, aiming to adapt and grow amidst fluctuating digital asset prices and investor sentiments. The reduced valuation, while significant, does not detract from the continued interest and investment in crypto-focused ventures, as evidenced by the participation of notable investors in this latest funding effort.

In essence, Blockchain.com’s latest funding round amidst a challenging market environment underscores the continued investor interest in the cryptocurrency space.

The company’s ability to secure substantial funding in these times reflects the dynamic and evolving nature of the crypto industry, where companies must constantly adapt to survive and thrive.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

