Corti Raises $60M in Series B to Advance Healthcare AI and Bolster Public Safety Efforts

Share this article







by Cindy Tan by Victor Dey In Brief Corti, the AI co-pilot for healthcare interactions, has raised $60M in a Series B round. The newly raised funds will support Corti’s development of medical AI focusing on text and audio data. The company’s proprietary AI software provides real-time guidance during patient interactions and emergency calls and supports documentation, coding, triaging, and quality assurance.

Corti, the AI co-pilot for healthcare interactions, today announced that it has raised $60 million in a Series B round. The round was co-led by Prosus Ventures and Atomico, with participation from existing investors Eurazeo, EIFO, and Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker.

The company said that the newly raised funds will support its development of medical AI focusing on text and audio data. The funds will also enable to company to expand its AI capabilities in public safety and global expansion.

The Danish company’s proprietary AI software provides real-time guidance during patient interactions and emergency calls. It also supports documentation, coding, triaging, and quality assurance.

Corti said that its virtual healthcare assistant, Audia, is powered by a range of Microsoft’s Azure technologies. According to a blog post, Audia is currently being used by Copenhagen Emergency Medical Services.

The company asserts that its solution helps operators in making timely diagnoses by analyzing real-time conversations and comparing them to a vast dataset of archived emergency calls.

“For years, we’ve been proving that when humans and AI team up, the patient wins,” Andreas Cleve, Co-Founder and CEO at Corti, said in a statement. “This partnership between a healthcare professional and a Co-Pilot leads to best-in-class care, fewer errors, less red tape, and a better workflow, as every professional gets their own assistant. Through this investment, we will work to amplify our impact as we’ll scale our offering to all kinds of healthcare professionals,”

The company claims that it is collaborating with healthcare providers, public safety agencies, and health insurers in Europe and the United States, impacting over 100 million patients annually and assisting professionals more than 150,000 times daily.

In April 2021, Corti announced a partnership with French fire and rescue service SDIS01 to deploy its triage platform. The Corti Triage platform digitizes SDIS01’s emergency call workflows and protocols, offering call-takers an efficient tool to stay on course during calls. It applies machine learning to the calls to help optimize outcomes.

The intersection of AI and healthcare has gained traction in recent months. In August, Intuition Robotics raised $25 million to expand its AI-driven elderly healthcare platform.

Recently, Microsoft and Epic announced an AI partnership to explore the potential of generative AI for boosting clinical efficiency, streamlining operations, and enhancing patient outcomes.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Cindy is a journalist at Metaverse Post, covering topics related to web3, NFT, metaverse and AI, with a focus on interviews with Web3 industry players. She has spoken to over 30 C-level execs and counting, bringing their valuable insights to readers. Originally from Singapore, Cindy is now based in Tbilisi, Georgia. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Communications & Media Studies from the University of South Australia and has a decade of experience in journalism and writing.Get in touch with her via [email protected] with press pitches, announcements and interview opportunities. More articles Cindy Tan