Ronin Unveils Ronin zkEVM Powered By Polygon CDK For Enhanced Network Scaling

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Ronin will launch Ronin zkEVM, a zero-knowledge Layer 2 network built using a Sky Mavis-modified version of the open-source Polygon CDK.

Gaming blockchain Ronin announced the upcoming launch of Ronin zkEVM, a zero-knowledge Layer 2 network on Ronin. This network is built using a Sky Mavis-modified version of the open-source Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

“Our key goal is to build a unified gaming ecosystem that facilitates effortless asset transfers, token swaps, and NFT trading between Layer 1 and Layer 2 games, all while offering low gas fees for users. By removing blockspace as a constraint, we believe Ronin zkEVM is a crucial pillar to help us onboard billions of gamers,” said Trung Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of Sky Mavis. “With the support of Polygon’s best-in-class ZK tech stack, this collaboration between two ecosystems will usher in a new era of Web3 gaming. Our ultimate vision is to become the platform where the next billion people will create their first crypto wallet, and we believe that more games will be the gateway to achieving this milestone,” he added.

By developing a dedicated zero-knowledge (ZK) blockchain, the Ronin network aims to support a larger user base, thereby facilitating the growth of its game studio partners and enhancing the platform for introducing more gaming experiences. Ronin also intends to integrate a Polygon ZK prover directly into its network, offering game studios a turnkey solution for building their zkEVM blockchains on Ronin without the need to establish their own security and consensus mechanisms.

“Ronin is at the forefront of bridging cutting-edge technology with unparalleled distribution power and user engagement,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Polygon Labs. “Polygon CDK will help transform Ronin’s gaming ecosystem by creating a permissionless environment, making it a premier destination for thousands of game studios,” he added.

Ronin: Changing Blockchain Gaming With Scalability And Rock-Bottom Fees

Developed by Sky Mavis, Ronin is an EVM blockchain specifically designed for gaming. It is optimized for near-instant transactions and has minimal fees to facilitate large amounts of in-game transactions. Additionally, Ronin is the only blockchain proven to scale a single game to accommodate millions of daily active users, and it has processed over $4 billion in non-fungible token (NFT) volumes.

Originally built to scale and host its flagship intellectual property (IP), Axie Infinity, the Ronin blockchain has evolved to support a wider gaming ecosystem and now accommodates 1.4 million daily active addresses. The network has successfully integrated major titles, including Pixels, which has attracted over 4.4 million users since its migration in October 2023.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson