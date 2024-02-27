Fluence Launches FLT Token on Ethereum Mainnet Alongside Cloudless Computing Platform

Fluence DAO today announced the launch of FLT, the native token for the Fluence Network on the Ethereum mainnet. This coincides with the deployment of the Fluence Platform on InterPlanetary Consensus (IPC), marking the platform’s general availability.

This makes Fluence’s “Cloudless” computing platform generally available for the first time.

Launching the platform on IPC enables a high-throughput marketplace of computing resources plugged with massive amounts of data in Filecoin. Developers can start building permissionless, serverless apps by getting started with Fluence Docs today.

“Fluence Cloudless is the future of compute infrastructure. Developers are fed up with the monopolistic practices of Big Tech and want more certainty, ownership and control over their applications. Fluence offers a superior computing platform that provides better security and redundancy guarantees, with all of the familiar comforts of serverless infrastructure,” said Tom Trowbridge, co-founder and CEO of Fluence Labs.

“The Fluence Cloudless platform offers a more open, transparent and democratic future for the internet. Developers around the world are increasingly rejecting centralized providers in favor of credibly-neutral, pro-developer platforms, like Fluence,” Trowbridge added.

According to Fluence, it is a novel decentralized computing platform known as “Cloudless,” providing an alternative to dominant internet players by addressing issues like centralized control, censorship, and data lock-in. Its key features include trustlessness and verifiability, achieved through incentives for operators and cryptographic proofs. This platform offers developers a cost-effective and transparent option to build securely without platform risks.

Fluence Boosts Developer Appeal with Top-Tier Hardware Resources

By embracing a decentralized infrastructure, Fluence empowers developers with increased certainty, ownership, and control over their applications, challenging the status quo dominated by Big Tech’s monopolistic practices.

The Fluence Platform has features that incorporate hardware resources from top-tier data centers worldwide. This setup enables compute providers to earn FLT rewards and stablecoin payments for fulfilling developers’ compute jobs, further enhancing the platform’s appeal.

Integral to Fluence’s scalability is the utilization of IPC technology. Developed by Protocol Labs, the creators of Filecoin and IPFS, IPC enables Fluence to create decentralized networks with both vertical and horizontal scalability, thus facilitating its mission of democratizing computing power.

“Fluence is building a powerful new computational network, which leverages IPC’s breakthrough approach to scalability and customization. We’re excited to deliver the tools developers need to build applications at planetary scale,” said Juan Benet, co-founder of IPC, and founder of Protocol Labs and Filecoin.

FLT – an ERC-20 token serving as the native governance token of the Fluence DAO, plays a crucial role in the platform’s ecosystem. Token holders can stake FLT to earn rewards and actively participate in network-related proposals, including governance committee elections and protocol upgrades.

In addition to its technological innovations, Fluence Labs enjoys strategic partnerships and backing from reputable investors such as Multicoin Capital, Protocol Labs, and Arweave. These partnerships underscore confidence in Fluence’s vision and technology, further strengthening its position in the evolving landscape of decentralized computing.

