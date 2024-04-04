Business News Report Technology
April 04, 2024

Flare Network Partners With Hypernative to Protect Its Ecosystem from Cyberthreats Through Proactive Prediction

by
Published: April 04, 2024 at 11:00 am Updated: April 04, 2024 at 10:51 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 04, 2024 at 11:00 am

In Brief

Flare partnered with Hypernative to increase the safety and protection for users, dApps and institutions in its ecosystem.

Flare Network Partners With Hypernative to Protect Its Ecosystem from Cyberthreats Through Proactive Prediction

EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain Flare partnered with the Web3 security firm Hypernative to safeguard its users from zero-day cyber threats by providing them with alerts regarding potential risks to digital assets, vulnerabilities within protocols, and decentralized applications (dApps), among others.  

Hypernative employs proprietary machine learning models to monitor both on-chain and off-chain data sources. This approach enables accurate prediction of cyber, economic, and governance threats before they materialize. These predictions are then linked to automated playbooks, allowing for real-time prevention and mitigation of risks.

The architecture of Hypernative ensures continuous monitoring of diverse activities, encompassing on-chain transactions, governance proceedings, financial operations, and security-related events. Its design enables the proactive detection of numerous risks and potential attacks before they cause significant impact, allowing clients to respond promptly and minimize possible losses.

To date, the platform has identified more than 764,000 risks across 1,443 protocols, all of which undergo continuous monitoring. Additionally, Hypernative has detected over 270 potential exploits, representing a possible cost of $14 billion in damages. Serving some of the largest web3 ecosystems in the industry, the company currently oversees a total value of $37 billion.

In addition to gaining access to the platform and receiving support in configuring their alert settings, Flare users will have visibility into the monitoring and prevention processes. They will receive alerts and instructions as necessary and assistance from Hypernative in the event of an attack.

Flare Implements Embedded Oracles to Enhance Transaction Security And Efficiency 

Flare operates as a blockchain platform optimized for decentralized data acquisition. Equipped with a suite of integrated oracles safeguarded at the network layer, Flare provides developers with secure and cost-effective access to a wide array of price and state data for their dApps. Being an EVM-based platform, it supports the launch and execution of any Solidity-coded applications on the network.

“Flare has been designed with embedded oracles to facilitate high-value transaction scenarios, such as those found in DeFi and AI applications,” said Hugo Philion, co-founder of Flare and CEO of Flare Labs. “Hypernative’s monitoring on Flare will further bolster our defense mechanisms, offering applications and users an additional layer of protection against potential exploits. Our overarching goal is to ensure the utmost security, instilling confidence among institutions, developers, and community members as they interact with decentralized applications on the network.”

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Starknet Releases Version v0.13.1.1, Reduces Class Declaration Fee by 30 Times

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024

Sharpe AI Announces Public Sale Of SAI Token Through IDO On AIT Launchpad

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024

Bitcoin vs Ethereum in 2024: an ongoing battle for NFT dominance

by Zhauhazyn Shaden
April 04, 2024

RGB++ Protocol Development Toolkit And Wallet Debut On Mainnet, Says Cipher Wang

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Starknet Releases Version v0.13.1.1, Reduces Class Declaration Fee by 30 Times

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024

Sharpe AI Announces Public Sale Of SAI Token Through IDO On AIT Launchpad

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024

RGB++ Protocol Development Toolkit And Wallet Debut On Mainnet, Says Cipher Wang

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024

Solana Interoperability Layer Zeus Network Raises $8M In Funding, Gears Up For ZEUS Token Airdrop

by Alisa Davidson
April 04, 2024

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More

UBI Impact: Exploring Social and Economic Implications on the Blockchain

Cryptocurrencies are boosting a new age of inventive developments in the global economic system, driven by modern ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Starknet Releases Version v0.13.1.1, Reduces Class Declaration Fee by 30 Times
Markets News Report Technology
Starknet Releases Version v0.13.1.1, Reduces Class Declaration Fee by 30 Times
by Alisa Davidson
April 4, 2024
Sharpe AI Announces Public Sale Of SAI Token Through IDO On AIT Launchpad
Markets News Report Technology
Sharpe AI Announces Public Sale Of SAI Token Through IDO On AIT Launchpad
by Alisa Davidson
April 4, 2024
Bitcoin vs Ethereum in 2024: an ongoing battle for NFT dominance
Markets
Bitcoin vs Ethereum in 2024: an ongoing battle for NFT dominance
by Zhauhazyn Shaden
April 4, 2024
RGB++ Protocol Development Toolkit And Wallet Debut On Mainnet, Says Cipher Wang
News Report Technology
RGB++ Protocol Development Toolkit And Wallet Debut On Mainnet, Says Cipher Wang
by Alisa Davidson
April 4, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.