Flare Enables Accelerated Node Deployment On Over 20 Blockchains Via Google Cloud Marketplace

In Brief Flare published Blockchain Machine Images on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling Web3 developers to quickly set up blockchain nodes at a reduced cost.

Blockchain focused on data, Flare published Blockchain Machine Images, a product aimed at advancing global blockchain development on the Google Cloud Marketplace. With this launch, Web3 developers can quickly set up a full blockchain node in just minutes and at a reduced cost.

“The introduction of Blockchain Machine Images on Google Cloud Marketplace massively lowers the barrier to entry for builders, making it accessible for anyone to deploy a node with just a few clicks, especially for Flare’s providers,” said Josh Edwards, VP of Engineering at Flare, in a written statement. “Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are making it easier to integrate vital data into financial applications and ultimately helping to scale blockchain innovation,” he added.

Flare’s Blockchain Machine Images mark an advancement in blockchain deployment. This solution provides scalability and reliability, and unlike existing offerings that support only Bitcoin and Ethereum, it encompasses over 20 blockchain networks, with plans to expand further to include additional major blockchains, along with all of Flare’s mainnets and testnets.

Developers can now quickly deploy and update nodes for Flare, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other blockchains with just a click. By utilizing the Google Cloud Marketplace, they can begin operating a node almost instantly, enabling them to support decentralized applications (dApps), data streams, and platforms without the lengthy processes typically required for deploying and syncing a full node.

Flare‘s Blockchain Machine Images service is designed for speed, simplicity, and flexibility, enabling nodes to be deployed and updated with ease, allowing new node versions to be quickly launched. This functionality is set to relieve developers from the responsibilities of patching and maintaining nodes, as well as the need to run separate nodes for each blockchain they wish to query. As a result, developers can focus more on their core competencies. For businesses, Blockchain Machine Images provide a cost-effective solution that allows companies to operate nodes without relying on external services or maintaining their own infrastructure.

Flare Expands Its Suite Of Blockchain Services On Google Cloud Marketplace With latest Release

The integration of Blockchain Machine Images into the Google Cloud Marketplace enhances Flare’s suite of blockchain cloud services. Flare already offers an API Portal through Google Cloud that enables developers to easily conduct on-chain transactions and access the latest states of leading blockchains. Blockchain Machine Images builds on this by offering developers a powerful solution for retrieving both the latest blockchain states and historical data. With no limitations on RPC calls, Blockchain Machine Images can handle data indexing and workloads that require unrestricted access to blockchain data.

“Bringing Blockchain Machine Images to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage blockchains on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud, in a written statement. “Flare can now securely scale and support users on their digital transformation journeys,” he added.

