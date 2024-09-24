Google Cloud And Solana Labs Partner To Power Web3 Gaming With GameShift

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Google Cloud collaborated with Solana Labs to advance the future of gaming and introduced the GameShift on its Marketplace.

Cloud computing services platform Google Cloud, announced a collaboration with Solana Labs aimed at advancing the future of gaming. Central to this collaboration is GameShift, which offers a comprehensive suite of Web3 tools and functionalities, including wallets, tokenized assets, and on-chain markets essential for games.

GameShift offers its Web3 gaming functionalities through a developer-friendly REST API. The Solana Labs team provides GameShift customers with strong connectivity to the Solana ecosystem, assistance in creating Web3 gaming strategies, and ongoing development support. This means studios can rely on GameShift as a singular solution, eliminating the need for multiple providers or specialized blockchain developers and ensuring scalability as they expand.

Key features include wallet integrations that simplify key storage and offer an intuitive transaction signing process, creating a seamless and secure experience for players directly within the game environment. GameShift also allows for easy creation and management of in-game assets on Solana, providing customizable attributes, rarity, as well as functionalities. Furthermore, its pay-in and pay-out systems enable secure, low-cost transactions for in-game purchases, subscriptions, or rewards, supporting fiat and cryptocurrency payments while managing currency conversion and transaction processing seamlessly in the background.

Furthermore, it enables users to make and operate in-game marketplaces where players have the option to buy, sell, or trade their assets. Additionally, it allows for the design and implementation of advanced reward systems utilizing blockchain technology.

GameShift is available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Builders can integrate Web3 capabilities into the existing cloud-based game backend services, streamlining the process of enhancing games with blockchain features.

Google Cloud Expands Web3 Gaming Support With Solana Permissioned Environments And Tournament Management

Google Cloud has consistently acknowledged the potential of Web3 technologies, providing support through various initiatives such as its Blockchain Node Engine, Web3 BigQuery datasets, as well as the Web3 for Startups program.

Looking ahead, GameShift’s combination with Solana’s Permissioned Environments will enable studios to leverage the advantages of the Solana ecosystem while retaining control over their blockchain access. Moreover, GameShift has recently introduced a management product for real-money gaming tournaments, which simplifies the incorporation of fiat and Web3 payments for these events.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson