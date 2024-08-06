Figure Introduces Its New Humanoid Figure 02 With Advanced AI Capabilities

In Brief Figure announced the release of its most advanced humanoid robot, Figure 02, with OpenAI-powered natural speech conversation capabilities.

AI robotics company Figure, supported by the AI research organization OpenAI, announced the release of its most advanced humanoid robot, Figure 02.

The new robot is capable of engaging in full conversations with humans, thanks to onboard microphones and speakers, as well as custom AI models developed in collaboration with OpenAI. The primary user interface for the robot will be speech. Additionally, it incorporates the Vision Language Model (VLM), enabling the humanoid to interpret visual input and make swift, practical decisions. This capability is essential for functioning effectively in complex, real-world environments.

The custom 2.25 kWh battery pack will provide Figure 02 with over a 50% increase in energy compared to the Figure 01 model, introduced in 2023, thereby extending the robot’s operational time. The company expects this new version to achieve up to 20 hours of productive work per day. Additionally, six RGB cameras positioned around Figure 02 offer a 360-degree view of its environment, allowing the robot to perceive and interpret the physical world through its AI-powered vision system.

Its hands feature an advanced design with 16 degrees of freedom and human-like strength, necessary for performing intricate, human-like tasks. To ensure structural stiffness and protection against crash loads, Figure 02 has been designed with an exoskeleton structure akin to aircraft design where the outer shell bears the load. This represents a radical design evolution from Figure 01.

Furthermore, Figure 02 features three times the computational and AI inference capabilities of its predecessor, allowing it to autonomously perform real-world tasks, such as operating in a BMW factory.

Advanced AI Models Drive Humanoid Development: What Should We Expect?

The company has recently started pilot programs with BMW. According to the reports, the Figure 02 robot has already visited BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina facility for training and data collection.

The widespread adoption of neural networks has greatly attracted the robotics industry, with a particular focus from developers of humanoid robots. One of the main advantages of humanoid robots is their ability to work alongside human colleagues on factory floors, provided that appropriate safety measures are implemented. Advanced models like ChatGPT and Google Gemini are valued for their natural language processing abilities, which have opened new possibilities for smart assistants and chatbots. Integrating these capabilities into robots facilitates easier human instruction and provides greater transparency regarding the robot’s actions.

