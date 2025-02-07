February Crypto Moves: Binance, Coinbase, and Web3 Innovations

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief February’s crypto market is filled with major partnerships, including Binance’s Travala-Trivago alliance, Klickl-IMKAN’s crypto real estate deals, Haven1-Worldpay’s DeFi push, Coinbase’s regulatory advocacy, Shiba Inu’s UAE collaboration, OpenAI-Worldcoin’s AI and identity talks, and Binance Pay-xMoney’s Europe-wide crypto payment expansion.

The first week of February is almost over, and it brought a cluster of headline-grabbing partnerships between major crypto players and industry leaders.

Here are the most exciting ones to check out.

Travala and Trivago Partner to Expand Crypto Payments in Travel

Binance’s Web3 travel platform Travala has joined forces with Trivago to integrate crypto payments into hotel reservation systems. This allows travelers around the globe to choose their favorite hotel from +2.2 million accommodations and book it with fiat or crypto.

In addition to Trivago’s integration with Travala, users can complete their bookings with more than 100 different cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies through Travala’s platform. The AVA Smart Program also provides incentives, such as Bitcoin and AVA tokens, for crypto-based bookings.

Travala’s CEO, Juan Otero, underlined that the agreement would “further accelerate the adoption of blockchain-based payments” in the travel sector. Travala has previously linked with platforms like Skyscanner and KAYAK, boosting its position as a crypto-friendly travel agency.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ) of Binance confirmed his faith in Travala, pointing out that its capacity to weather obstacles like the crypto winter and COVID-19 attests to its long-term promise.

Despite its growth, Travala’s AVA token remains undervalued, trading at $0.64, below expected levels given the platform’s expansion.

Klickl and IMKAN Properties Introduce Crypto Payments to UAE Real Estate

Based in the UAE, Web3 banking platform Klickl has teamed with IMKAN Properties of Abu Dhabi to include bitcoin payments into real estate deals. By providing a safe and quick substitute for conventional banking, our cooperation seeks to streamline house acquisitions for local and foreign customers.

IMKAN’s acceptance of crypto payments highlights the UAE’s dedication to innovation as the nation is becoming a worldwide center for digital money. The alliance will let consumers translate cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT into fiat for real estate purchases, thereby simplifying cross-border transactions.

CEO of Klickl Michael Zhao underlined that this project complements the company’s aim of introducing Web3 technology into regular operations. Digital currencies, he pointed out, provide “unmatched convenience, transparency, and efficiency,” which makes them the perfect fit for worldwide real estate purchases.

Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri of IMKAN underlined that the UAE leads in digital finance due to its proactive legislative framework. He views this cooperation as a step toward transforming property transactions, therefore guaranteeing UAE leadership in crypto adoption in real estate.

A dedicated task force will oversee the rollout, refining the offering to enhance the customer experience.

Haven1 and Worldpay Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive DeFi Innovation

Haven1, the EVM Layer 1 blockchain known for its “REKT-resistant” security, has partnered with Worldpay, a global leader in payments technology. This collaboration brings Worldpay into Haven1’s exclusive Validator Partner Council, where it will play a critical role in securing and validating transactions on the network.

The partnership is a pivotal step in bridging traditional finance with the rapidly evolving world of Web3. By leveraging Worldpay’s payment expertise, Haven1 is strengthening its commitment to providing a secure DeFi application and service platform.

Jeff Owens, Co-Founder of Haven1, highlighted that Worldpay’s global presence and deep understanding of the payments industry will be crucial in driving mainstream DeFi adoption. “Their involvement is a testament to Haven1’s potential to reshape the financial landscape,” he said.

Using Haven1’s Proof-of- Authority (PoA) protocol guarantees scalability and network integrity. Through Worldpay’s involvement, the blockchain’s capacity to negotiate regulatory obstacles is improved and new options for customers and retailers are provided.

By working together, Haven1 and Worldpay are promoting distributed finance’s future and building a more inclusive, safe, and easily available financial environment for consumers all over.

Coinbase Pushes for Clearer Regulations to Enable Bank-Crypto Partnerships

Coinbase is pushing U.S. regulators to create clearer guidelines that make it easier for banks to partner with cryptocurrency platforms.

According to Bloomberg’s February 4 report, the exchange is urging regulators to amend existing rules to allow banks to provide crypto custody and trading services.

In a letter to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), Coinbase requested that the OCC retract an interpretive letter that the company argues effectively prevents banks from engaging in the digital asset space. Additionally, Coinbase is seeking confirmation from the Fed and FDIC on whether state-chartered banks under their jurisdiction can outsource crypto services.

Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer, stressed that regulators must clarify that banks “can work with third-party providers in providing trading and exchange services to their customers,” ensuring a smoother path for crypto adoption within the banking sector.

This initiative comes amid a changing regulatory landscape in the U.S., with a new administration fostering more pro-crypto policies. Coinbase’s letter coincided with a Senate hearing on “debanking,” which addresses the growing issue of banks restricting services to certain industries due to regulatory concerns.

Web3 Partnership of Shiba Inu & UAE Ministry of Energy

The Ethereum-based Shiba Inu ecosystem has revealed a first-of-its-kind cooperation between a government institution in the UAE and a Web3 initiative of this scope by announcing a ground-breaking relationship with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI).

Emphasizing energy, infrastructure, and public service development, the agreement will see Shiba Inu’s Operational System (ShibOS) linked with MoEI’s federal operations.

Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, expressed excitement about the cooperation and underlined that it marks a “pivotal moment” in the UAE’s endeavor to reinvent government services with innovative digital solutions.

Emphasizing the company’s enthusiasm, Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Visionary for Shiba Inu, said that the Ministry’s acknowledgment of Shiba Inu as a major participant in “next-generation infrastructure” attests to the potency of their Web3 technologies.

Driven by Shiba Inu’s token TREAT, these technologies provide incentives, governance, and security solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence to fully homomorphic encryption (FHE).

While other projects like Cardano have partnered with regional entities, this agreement with MoEI stands out due to its expansive reach across all UAE emirates, underscoring the partnership’s significant scale.

OpenAI and Worldcoin Explore Partnership for AI and Identity Solutions

OpenAI, the AI company led by Sam Altman, is in talks to collaborate with Worldcoin, a universal basic income and identity verification firm also co-founded by Altman.

The partnership would see OpenAI providing its AI expertise to Worldcoin, with the potential for further joint efforts.

Both organizations have faced regulatory scrutiny. OpenAI recently overcame an investigation by EU authorities regarding its partnership with Microsoft, avoiding any legal consequences. Worldcoin, on the other hand, has encountered setbacks in 2024, including bans in countries like Portugal, Kenya, and Spain.

Alex Blania, CEO of Tools for Humanity (which operates Worldcoin), acknowledged that attention is being paid to these companies, largely due to Altman’s involvement in both ventures. He noted that such visibility is rare for companies of their size.

Worldcoin, known for its identity verification service, serves millions of daily users. The company has also launched its own blockchain and plans to increase its WLD token supply by 36 million, worth around $196 million, within six months.

Binance Pay and xMoney Join Forces to Promote Crypto Payments Across Europe

Binance Pay has partnered with xMoney, a European leader in Web3 payment solutions, to broaden the reach of crypto payments across the continent.

Announced on February 3, 2025, this collaboration connects Binance Pay users with over 20,000 merchants, offering seamless cryptocurrency transactions in the luxury, travel, and gaming industries.

By integrating Binance Pay with xMoney’s network, users can now make direct payments from their Binance accounts, simplifying the process and ensuring faster, cost-effective transactions. The move eliminates the need for traditional on-chain transactions, providing a more efficient and accessible payment experience for both consumers and businesses.

Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay, pointed out that the partnership is critical as cryptocurrency continues to gain mainstream acceptance.

He noted that the ability to use digital currencies for luxury goods, travel, and government services highlights how crypto is becoming “a practical tool” for everyday transactions.

Greg Siourounis, CEO of xMoney, described the partnership as crucial in merging blockchain technology with traditional finance. He emphasized that integrating Binance Pay into their ecosystem would provide “more flexibility and choice” for users, further advancing payment solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este