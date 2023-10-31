News Report Technology
European Postal Company Deutsche Post Launches Crypto Stamp

Victor Dey
In Brief

Deutsche Post is introducing “crypto stamp” in two forms – a traditional physical stamp and a blockchain-based digital version, as NFT.

One of Europe’s largest postal companies based in Germany, Deutsche Post, is planning to introduce an official “crypto stamp” in two forms – a traditional physical stamp and a blockchain-based digital version, as a non-fungible token (NFT).

It is a member of the DHL Group and the successor to Germany’s former state mail authority, Deutsche Bundespost.

According to the Deutsche Post, it caters to both collectors who cherish the tactile experience of traditional stamp collecting and those who are venturing into the digital realm of blockchain and NFTs.

To make this hybrid offering even more compelling, Deutsche Post is including access information for the digital NFT version alongside the physical stamp. This information will be bundled in a booklet, which has been available for order since mid-October.

Reports doing the round suggest that the response to this approach has been overwhelmingly positive, surpassing expectations.

AI-Generated Depiction of Berlin’s Iconic Brandenburg Gate

What sets this crypto stamp apart is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to render historical landmarks in a pixelated, digital style.

The first stamp in the series features an interpretation of Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. The AI-generated depiction offers a fresh perspective on a historical landmark, seamlessly blending the old with the new.

The “crypto stamp” is a convergence of tradition and innovation. On one hand, it caters to the rich tradition of stamp collecting that has captivated enthusiasts for generations. On the other, it taps into the world of blockchain and NFTs, where digital assets are all the rage.

Deutsche Post’s pricing strategy is designed to cater to a broad audience. The crypto stamp, with a postage denomination of €1.60, is affordable and accessible. Furthermore, the combo package, which includes both the physical stamp and the NFT, is priced at €9.90.

A Growing Global Trend

Deutsche Post is not the first to venture into the realm of crypto stamps. This innovative approach has been embraced by postal services around the world. Swiss Post, for instance, introduced its own crypto stamp in 2021, aiming to bridge the gap between physical and digital philately. The high demand for Swiss Post’s offering even resulted in the state-owned company’s online store crashing.

Deutsche Post’s move into the world of crypto stamps represents more than just a collectable; it’s a declaration of the changing dynamics of the collectables market in the digital age.

It is a testament to the importance of embracing innovation while preserving and reimagining tradition. The initiative opens up new horizons for collectors and NFT enthusiasts, marking a pivotal moment in the history of stamp collecting.

As we approach the November release date, all eyes are on this innovative fusion of tradition and technology.

The “crypto stamp” is not just a collectable; it’s a symbol of how the worlds of tradition and technology can seamlessly coexist. This initiative by Deutsche Post is set to leave a lasting mark on the world of philately and offers a glimpse into the future of collectables in the digital age.

