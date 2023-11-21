EnigmaFund Launches Excelsior to Offer Crypto Investment Opportunities to Budding Investors

In Brief EnigmaFund Venture Capital introduces Excelsior, a platform providing high-net-worth angel investors with unique opportunities for early-stage crypto investments.

EnigmaFund Venture Capital has unveiled Excelsior, a pioneering platform designed to grant high-net-worth angel investors access to exclusive early-stage crypto investment opportunities.

EnigmaFund stands as a forward-thinking Web3-focused venture capital fund and advisory, dedicating most of its capital to strategic investments and advisory support. It has distinguished itself by allocating a substantial 70% of its resources to advising and supporting Web3 startups.

The firm’s unique investment strategy has garnered considerable attention, particularly among friends and associates of its limited partners (LPs), leading to the creation of Excelsior.

EnigmaFund Ventures said that Excelsior’s launch directly addresses the increasing demand from sophisticated individuals. These individuals are keen on investing in promising crypto companies at early stages.

Investors today are not just looking for financial gains but are also driven by a commitment to fostering the growth of the Web3 economy and decentralization.

EnigmaFund Strategic Partnership with Presail

Supporting Excelsior’s debut is a strategic partnership with Presail, a leader in Web3 fundraising infrastructure. This partnership results in a smooth integration of various aspects of Web 3.0 investments on the Excelsior platform. These aspects include fundraising, allocation management, token distribution, compliance, and OTC trading.

This partnership democratizes the investment process, enabling individual investors to engage in deals traditionally reserved for institutional entities.

The platform aims to ensures transparency and ease of distribution for all investments, tracked on-chain. Moreover, investors have the added advantage of trading their vesting token assets before market availability, offering enhanced liquidity and flexibility.

Meticulous Fundraising Process

Each fundraising opportunity on Excelsior is subject to rigorous evaluation by the Excelsior team and CoinCraft. CoinCraft actively works with leading VC-backed Web3 projects, ensuring it presents only the most promising investment opportunities to investors.

Excelsior serves as an extension of EnigmaFund Venture Capital, offering a distinct platform for independent investors. This platform enables them to engage in carefully curated cryptocurrency deals from EnigmaFund’s fund.

