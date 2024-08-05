Elon Musk Initiates Another Lawsuit Against OpenAI And Its CEO Sam Altman

In Brief Elon Musk initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI, reigniting a six-year-old dispute that originated from a power struggle within the company.

Businessman and investor Elon Musk filed again a complaint in the federal court in Northern California against the AI research organization OpenAI, reigniting a six-year-old dispute that originated from a power struggle within the company. According to the filing, OpenAI and its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, violated the company’s founding agreement by prioritizing commercial interests over the public good.

Initially, Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against the company in January in a state court in San Francisco, alleging that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman knowingly misled him when they collaborated to create OpenAI. However, the arguments supporting the previous claim were deemed insufficient.

In a blog post responding to Elon Musk’s initial lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman and others at the company stated that they planned to request the dismissal of the claims. They emphasized that the company’s goal is to serve the public good by developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), a machine capable of performing any task that the human brain can do.

Subsequently, Elon Musk withdrew his initial lawsuit seven weeks ago, without providing an explanation, just one day before a judge was scheduled to decide on its dismissal.

New Lawsuit To Assess OpenAI’s AGI Technology

The new lawsuit is more assertive, arguing that OpenAI‘s contract with technology company Microsoft stipulates that the firm would lose its rights to OpenAI’s technology once OpenAI achieved AGI. It requests the court to assess whether OpenAI’s latest systems have reached AGI and to determine if the contract with Microsoft should be invalidated.

Notably, most experts contend that OpenAI’s current technology does not qualify as AGI, and scientists have not yet determined how to develop such a system.

OpenAI positions itself as an organization dedicated to advancing research and development in AGI and generative models and is well-known for its chatbot, ChatGPT. In late May, the firm announced that it had begun developing a new AI model intended to succeed the GPT-4 technology behind ChatGPT, with expectations to deliver “the next level of capabilities.”

