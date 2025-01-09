Sonic SVM And Galaxy Interactive Collaborate To Establish G.A.M.E. Fund 1 For Advancing Web3 Games And AI Agents

In Brief Sonic has partnered with Galaxy Interactive to launch the Sonic Ecosystem G.A.M.E. Fund 1, aimed at driving innovation in Web3 gaming, AI agents, and TikTok content creation within the Solana Virtual Machine ecosystem.

Layer 2 network on Solana, Sonic Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), announced a partnership with Galaxy Interactive, a prominent venture capital firm in the interactive industry. This collaboration aims to launch the Sonic Ecosystem G.A.M.E. Fund 1. Standing for Games, AI, Memes, and Ecosystem, G.A.M.E. Fund 1 is designed to drive innovation in Web3 gaming, AI agents, and TikTok content creation within the SVM ecosystem.

The fund will focus on three primary verticals representing the evolution of interactive digital experiences: Web3 Gaming Innovation, AI Agent Development, and TikTok Content Creation.

In the realm of Web3 Gaming Innovation, the fund will support game studios developing high-performance games on Sonic SVM, enhance infrastructure tools for managing in-game economies and digital assets, and promote solutions for cross-game interoperability. For AI Agent Development, the focus will be on creating autonomous virtual characters for social interactions, incorporating AI-powered NPCs and dynamic game environments, and fostering swarm intelligence and collective networks of AI agents. In TikTok Content Creation, the fund aims to provide creator tools for Web3-native content, build infrastructure for seamless content monetization, and optimize social gaming experiences tailored for TikTok.

G.A.M.E. Fund 1 To Offer Participants Investment, Technical Support, And Access To Infrastructure Resources

Participants in the G.A.M.E. Fund 1 will benefit from token or equity investments ranging from $200,000 to $1 million. Additionally, they will receive technical support, access to infrastructure resources, integration with Sonic’s TikTok Applayer, marketing and user acquisition assistance, and access to Galaxy Interactive’s extensive global gaming network.

The initial cohort joining the Sonic ecosystem includes the game developer Gomble Games and the blockchain division of the game publishing company 111percent. Developers and creators interested in participating are invited to apply for funding through the program.

Sonic is designed to support sovereign games. It leverages the HyperGrid framework, which utilizes the SVM to enable horizontal scaling and optimize performance for gaming applications. In 2024, Sonic successfully secured $12 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Bitkraft Ventures, with additional support from Galaxy Interactive, Big Brain Holdings, and other notable investors. This funding round included a mix of equity and token warrants, resulting in Sonic achieving a fully diluted valuation of $100 million.

Recently, the project opened initial claim, aiming to recognize and reward the supporters and contributors who have played a key role in advancing Sonic’s progress toward its official launch.

