Ekubo Activates V2 On Ethereum, Offering Users Over 30% Cost Savings Compared To Leading AMMs

Automated market maker (AMM) Ekubo Protocol has announced that V2 is now live on Ethereum, allowing users to swap and add liquidity on the platform.

The update to V2 promises to offer over 30% cost savings compared to other leading AMMs, thanks to the use of smaller ticks and additional features made possible by its enhanced extensibility. This allows Ekubo Protocol to deliver better pricing with less liquidity.

Additionally, aggregator integrations are underway with decentralised finance (DeFi) middleware and aggregator ParaSwap, liquidity hub Kyber Network, decentralized exchange Matcha, and MEV protection infrastructure provider PropellerHeads. These integrations aim to improve pricing transparency for users and enhance CoW DAO auctions.

The code for the platform has been audited by blockchain security services firms Painshift and ABDK Consulting.

Ekubo Protocol: What Is It?

It is an AMM that offers several unique features, including concentrated liquidity and a gas-efficient, extensible architecture. By utilizing super-concentrated liquidity, a singleton architecture, and extensions, it aims to deliver attractive pricing. The vision behind the Ekubo protocol is to strike a balance between swap execution efficiency and liquidity provider returns. Its contracts are optimized to offer the capital-efficient liquidity at the lowest cost.

The project was launched in alpha on the Ethereum mainnet in January, introducing complete contract code and an oracle extension. Initially launched on Starknet in 2023, Starknet serves as the venue for Ekubo’s governance, with the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) on Layer 2 holding ownership of the Layer 1 deployment.

Recently, Ekubo executed a proposal to add liquidity to the oracle pools on the mainnet. These pools now hold more than $200,000 in liquidity with a 0% fee, which can be atomically arbitraged with other protocols.

