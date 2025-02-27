Starknet v0.13.4 Goes Live On Testnet, Mainnet Deployment Scheduled For March

In Brief Starknet announced that Starknet v0.13.4 is now live on testnet and is scheduled for deployment on mainnet around March 17th.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Starknet announced that Starknet v0.13.4 is now live on Testnet and is scheduled for deployment on Mainnet around March 17th.

As part of the mainnet launch, support for older RPC versions below v0.7 will be discontinued, meaning Starknet full nodes will only support RPC versions v0.7 and above. Users and developers are advised to ensure they are using an up-to-date version to maintain compatibility.

Additionally, RPC v0.8 will be introduced with Starknet v0.13.4, and full node client teams are currently implementing its specifications. Starknet recommends upgrading to RPC v0.8 to take advantage of new features such as storage proofs and the introduction of Layer 2 gas. However, it is important to note that RPC v0.8 does not support deprecated transaction versions 0, 1, and 2, so projects that rely on receipts or traces should ensure they are updated accordingly.

Furthermore, following extensive collaboration with the community, the Starknet Wallet and DApp API is undergoing an update alongside a new version of starknet-js. This update decouples wallets, decentralization applications (dApps), and starknet-js versions, allowing for more flexible and accelerated development cycles. The migration process is straightforward, as developers can now use the new WalletAccount method instead of the previous approach of initiating an Account object returned by the wallet. Starknet-js will handle the transition automatically. Given that only RPC versions 0.7 and above will be supported, it is essential to use starknet-js version 6.9.0 or later to ensure full compatibility with the latest updates.

What Is Starknet v0.13.4?

Starknet utilizes a zero-knowledge rollup scaling solution to enhance efficiency while maintaining security. This approach processes transactions off-chain and bundles them into a STARK proof before submitting them to the Ethereum network, significantly improving scalability for dApps.

The release of Starknet v0.13.4 marks a major upgrade designed to enhance speed, reduce costs, and improve the overall developer experience. Now live on Testnet, this version introduces key features aimed at optimizing network performance. Cairo-Native smart contracts bring improved efficiency, Layer 2 gas pricing allows for more precise fee calculations, and stateful compression lowers storage costs.

Additionally, various developer experience enhancements have been implemented to streamline building on Starknet. Each of these improvements contributes to making the network more accessible and cost-effective for users and developers alike.

According to Starknet’s roadmap, another update is planned for later this year with the release of v0.14.0. This upcoming version is expected to introduce a distributed sequencer, potential integration with Stwo, and further improvements such as two-second block times, a mempool, and a fee market—enhancements that will improve both user and developer experiences.

