Edubuk Partners Concordium to Tackle Fake Credentials with Blockchain Verification
To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.
In Brief
Edubuk teamed up with Concordium – a Layer 1 blockchain platform – to bolster the security and authenticity of academic credentials.
India’s AI-driven edtech company Edubook announced its partnership with Layer 1 blockchain platform Concordium, to enhance the security and authenticity of academic credentials.
The partnership aims to combat issues of fake CVs and unreliable diploma verification by leveraging Concordium Blockchain’s eSeal solution to create an unalterable record of credentials by recording certificate credentials on-chain, thereby minimizing fraud risk. This will be beneficial for students who opt to go for study abroad programs in the US, Canada or Europe from India.
“The decentralized nature enhances security, eliminating a single point of failure. Transparent verification processes on the blockchain provide traceable audit trails. Our global solution facilitates efficient cross-border verification,” Apoorva Bajaj, CTO at Edubuk told Metaverse Post.
To combat the prevalent issue of fake CVs and resumes, Edubuk launched the Certified Emerging Technologies Analyst (CETA) program in July, educating over 800 students on emerging technologies. Now, the company aims to ensure security and verification of digital certificates through Concordium’s blockchain technology.
“Transcript and educational certificate verification is a very cumbersome, timely and costly process for students and universities. For example, it takes 3 to 4 weeks to do verification of transcripts and takes upwards of $500 plus per application for students coming to the US for a study abroad program,” Edubuk’s Bajaj said.
“This process will save time and money that goes into just verifying the candidates and their credentials either for higher education decisions or during the hiring process. This has the potential to make the process 1000x faster and 1000x cheaper while being on the blockchain,” he added.
How Edubuk’s Credential Verification Works
The developed decentralized application (dApp) consists of two layers: the eSeal layer and the verification layer.
“The eSeal Layer focuses on recording certificates and transcripts on the blockchain. It generates a unique file hash and timestamp during the eSealing process, recording critical information on-chain, including recipient and issuer details,” Nibras Stiebar Bang, CTO and CPO of Concordium told Metaverse Post.
It includes six fields:
- Who the certificate was issued to
- Who is it issued by
- What is the certificate about
- Unique file hash of the certificate
- Timestamp of the certificate (when the certificate was recorded on the chain, in UTC) and
- Who recorded the certificate on the chain (witness’ wallet address)
“Additionally, the Verification Layer is designed for university administrators or HR professionals to retrieve stored certificate information from the blockchain. If all six critical fields match the information generated during eSealing, the dApp displays a “Certificate Verified” message with a green tick,” added Concordium’s Stiebar Bang.
Any alterations or attempts at verification for certificates not recorded on-chain will result in error messages in red, ensuring a foolproof method for credential integrity.
“The company is leveraging these features to ensure that students going through the CETA program – and soon students from universities all over the world – can prove that the diploma issuer has registered the fingerprint of their diploma on the chain: proving the authenticity and that it has not been tampered with,” explained Edubuk’s Bajaj.
Further, the dApp can evolve into a comprehensive, scalable version of a CV and resume, uniquely stored on the blockchain. Every line in a candidate’s CV would become clickable, serving as a direct link to publicly accessible information on the Concordium Blockchain.
As the partnership progresses, both partners indicate plans for further innovation and expansion, aligning with the changing needs of the education and employment sectors.
Disclaimer
In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.
About The Author
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.More articles
Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.