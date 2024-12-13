en en
Business News Report Technology
December 13, 2024

DWF Labs Teams Up With The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi To Strengthen MENA’s Web3 Ecosystem

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 13, 2024 at 4:09 am Updated: December 13, 2024 at 4:09 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2024 at 4:09 am

In Brief

DWF Labs has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi to strengthen the Web3 ecosystem across the region.

Web3 market maker and cryptocurrency investor DWF Labs has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi.

The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi is a global hub focused on promoting innovation and growth in blockchain technology. It offers a variety of services, including incubation, acceleration, venture capital investment, education, research, consultancy, and events, all aimed at positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for blockchain technology.

This strategic partnership highlights DWF Labs’ dedication to fostering the development within the Web3 ecosystem. Leveraging its strong presence in the region, the company has also teamed up with Bybit and the DMCC Crypto Centre to host MENA’s leading Web3 hackathon for two consecutive years, with the latest edition successfully concluding last week.

“Abu Dhabi has emerged as a global hub for blockchain innovation, and this partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of the Web3 ecosystem in the MENA region,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs, in a written statement. “By collaborating with The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, we aim to empower entrepreneurs and developers alike with the resources needed to support and accelerate the growth of the crypto ecosystem in this region,” he added.

DWF Labs And The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi To Facilitate Accelerator Programs Supporting Early-Stage Crypto Projects

DWF Labs and The Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi will collaborate on initiatives designed to strengthen the Web3 ecosystem across the region. These efforts include partnering on accelerator programs to support early-stage crypto-related projects, providing ecosystem grants, and offering strategic advisory services to help projects achieve sustainable growth. Leveraging its vast global network, DWF Labs will also assist builders in forming key collaborations to advance crypto projects and promote adoption within the region.

This collaboration reflects DWF Labs‘ ongoing commitment to developing and supporting blockchain ecosystems worldwide. Through investments in projects and collaborations with local hubs, DWF Labs continues to create a meaningful impact, fostering growth and innovation in various regions.

“Through this partnership, we want to drive impactful advancements in market making, blockchain research, institutional support, and the design of forward-thinking policy advocacy across the region,” said Abdullah Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Blockchain Centre, in a written statement.

DWF Labs is a next-generation Web3 investor and market maker, recognized as one of the largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities globally, operating across spot and derivatives markets on more than 60 leading exchanges. Recently, it has partnered with Web3 venture capital firm Klumi Ventures to further develop the Web3 and digital asset landscape in the UAE, aligning with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.