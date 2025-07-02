DePIN Expo 2025 Helps Hong Kong Build The ‘Web3 Version Of CES’

In Brief DePIN Expo 2025, the first large-scale Web3 consumer tech event focused on on-chain hardware and decentralized infrastructure, will debut in Hong Kong this August to spotlight the convergence of blockchain, real-world devices, and AI.

From the first personal computer entering households, to smartphones reshaping social interaction and information access, to the Internet of Things connecting everything and AI permeating every corner of life—each technological leap often begins with a “convergence at an expo.”

Now, at the turning point where real-world devices are gradually connecting to the blockchain, the Web3 world is also ushering its own moment of convergence. DePIN Expo 2025, an innovative industry expo focusing on on-chain hardware and bridging the physical and crypto worlds, is set to officially debut this summer in Hong Kong.

CES: A Global Tech Industry Barometer Spanning Half a Century

Since its launch in 1967, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) has been a global barometer for the technology industry. Smartphones, tablets, the Internet of Things, wearable devices, smart homes, autonomous driving, AI voice assistants—countless innovative hardware products have been unveiled at CES, using it as a starting point to enter the global market.

It is no exaggeration to say that over the past nearly 60 years, every change in human lifestyle can almost be traced back to a moment on the CES show floor.

The importance of CES lies not only in showcasing new technologies, but in defining how technology will truly change the world. CES is not just the annual exam for the consumer electronics industry; it is also a “real-life showroom” that foretells the shape of future lifestyles.

From DePIN to MetaDePIN: The Value Reconstruction of Hardware, Data, and Incentives

In the past Web3 world, we talked about protocols, assets, and financial logic. But since 2024, a new trend has gradually gained attention: DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks).

It means that real-world devices such as routers, electric vehicles, cameras, home gateways, and logistics trackers can not only connect to the internet but also go “on-chain.” They become “nodes” in blockchain networks, participating in global collaboration and generating real income. DePIN brings “on-chain” from the virtual world into the physical world, from code into cities and homes.

Now, with the rise of scenarios like RWA, AI Agents, and edge computing, DePIN is no longer limited to hotspot miners and low-power devices. It is expanding into broader device networks, economic systems, and real-world applications: a payment card connected to an on-chain DeFi network; an electric vehicle that automatically uploads carbon credits on-chain and collaborates with AI for navigation; a set of AI cameras capturing traffic data on city streets, securing it on-chain and triggering incentives, and more.

We call this integrated trend: MetaDePIN — a new DePIN paradigm that spans hardware forms, incentive protocols, AI systems, and real-world assets.

DePIN Expo 2025: The “Web3 Version of CES” Set to Premiere in Hong Kong

To showcase this deep wave of hardware × blockchain integration, DePIN Expo 2025 will be grandly held at Cyberport, Hong Kong, from August 27 to 28, 2025.

This is the world’s first industry-level event focusing on the DePIN concept and the Web3 world’s first large-scale consumer technology expo centered on “on-chain hardware.”

The goal of DePIN Expo is not only to showcase “how devices go on-chain,” but also to build a Web3 version of CES: connecting technological breakthroughs with real-world experiences, connecting capital markets with manufacturing networks, and connecting the on-chain world with the physical economy. Dozens of MetaDePIN devices will be exhibited on-site, covering seven key categories including compute, network, sensing, and identity.

Compute: Home mining rigs, AI pets, AI smart speakers, game rendering machines, edge computing terminals, and more

Home mining rigs, AI pets, AI smart speakers, game rendering machines, edge computing terminals, and more Wireless: DePIN smartphones, eSIM cards, 5G routers, home WiFi hotspots, broadband boxes, etc.

DePIN smartphones, eSIM cards, 5G routers, home WiFi hotspots, broadband boxes, etc. Sensors: Smartwatches, smart rings, cameras, dashcams, smart doorbells, air quality monitors, and others

Smartwatches, smart rings, cameras, dashcams, smart doorbells, air quality monitors, and others Identity: Iris recognition devices, U-cards, hardware wallets, Web3 identity cards, mobile identity tokens

Iris recognition devices, U-cards, hardware wallets, Web3 identity cards, mobile identity tokens Energy: Residential solar panels, EV chargers, home energy storage batteries, shared charging stations

Residential solar panels, EV chargers, home energy storage batteries, shared charging stations Logistics: Autonomous freight vehicles, robots, crypto-enabled delivery boxes, cold chain logistics nodes

Autonomous freight vehicles, robots, crypto-enabled delivery boxes, cold chain logistics nodes Infrastructure: Public blockchains, oracles, data storage systems, smart contract gateways, trusted hardware modules

In addition, DePIN Expo 2025 will co-host high-level forums with Stanford University, UC Berkeley, Barron’s China, Bitcoin Magazine, and others, focusing on topics such as AI × DePIN, RWA asset verification, and the global node ecosystem. For the first time, it will connect the full chain from design and manufacturing to overseas deployment, creating a collaborative platform for the DePIN industry.

The expo will also feature a “DePIN City Demonstration Zone,” using Hong Kong as a prototype to showcase the deployment, operation, and settlement pathways of on-chain hardware at the city level. This will be the first time in Web3 history that DePIN is presented at the scale of a city, signaling a shift from “hardware labs” to “infrastructure platforms.”

The successful hosting of DePIN Expo 2025 will establish Hong Kong’s global reputation as the “Web3 version of CES,” further solidifying its position as a hub for crypto innovation in Asia and around the world. We look forward to it together.

Countdown Begins: Invitation To Co-Create The Future

If you are a hardware manufacturer, public blockchain platform, AI developer, RWA project, manufacturing enterprise, supply chain partner, investment institution, tech community, or media organization focused on and involved in DePIN-related scenarios, we welcome you to join us in witnessing and pioneering this historic moment for the DePIN industry.

