Delphi Digital Partners With The Tie To Launch Institutional Accelerator, Connecting Crypto Protocols With Financial Institutions

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Delphi Digital and The Tie launched Institutional Accelerator, aimed at connecting crypto protocols and financial institutions.

Firm specializing in cryptocurrency research and consulting, Delphi Digital announced it has partnered with The Tie, a digital asset information services provider. Together, they are launching the Institutional Accelerator, a program aimed at bridging the gap between cryptocurrency protocols and financial institutions. This initiative is focused on promoting greater institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies by offering access and support to chosen projects, ultimately fostering understanding and integration within the financial sector.

The first cohort of the Institutional Accelerator will include carefully selected cryptocurrency projects such as ZKsync, Sui Network, and zkVerify. A second group of projects is anticipated to be announced later this year. Through this program, these projects will receive exposure and mentorship, helping them navigate and connect with financial institutions, thereby narrowing the gap between the cryptocurrency ecosystem and the traditional financial sector.

With the introduction of new tokens in the market, it has become increasingly challenging for cryptocurrency protocols to attract the attention of institutional investors. The Institutional Accelerator aims to address this issue by combining Delphi Digital’s in-depth research expertise with The Tie’s corporate access events and extensive distribution network.

The token projects participating in the program will be featured at The Tie’s Bridge Conference, scheduled for November in New York City. This event, attracting over 1,000 attendees from leading hedge funds, venture capital firms, banks, and other financial institutions, represents an opportunity for advancing institutional adoption of digital assets. Projects in the accelerator will benefit from Delphi Digital’s research and The Tie’s broad corporate access network, helping them gain visibility among institutional investors and acquire essential insights for successfully entering the market.

Delphi Digital and @TheTieIO are launching the Institutional Accelerator, designed to connect innovative crypto protocols with leading financial institutions. 🕊️



👉The program aims to boost institutional adoption by providing unparalleled access & support to selected projects. pic.twitter.com/QZeFD92akr — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) August 20, 2024

Delphi Digital And The Tie Join Forces To Accelerate Institutional Adoption Of Digital Assets

Delphi Digital is a research firm specializing in the cryptocurrency and digital asset sector. Recognized by some of the largest institutions, it provides investors and teams with in-depth research and analysis tailored to the digital asset market. By drawing on its expertise across various segments of the cryptocurrency sector, it remains committed to its core mission of driving and supporting the growth and development of the sector.

The Tie operates across three main areas: Institutional, Data Redistribution, and Corporate Access. In the Institutional realm, its product, The Tie Terminal, serves as a highly efficient and comprehensive platform tailored for institutional digital asset investors. In Data Redistribution, The Tie distributes data feeds to numerous leading platforms, such as FalconX, BitMEX, Real Vision, and Broadridge. Additionally, its Corporate Access division facilitates direct connections between institutions and token issuers, primarily through organized conferences and events.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson