Cyber.Fund Announces $100 Million ‘Cybernetic’ Investment for Blockchain, AI and IoT Projects

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Cyber.Fund plans to invest $100 million into projects that combine blockchain with emerging AI and IoT developments.

Investment firm Cyber.Fund focused on growing the cybernetic economy, announced its intention to commit $100 million in investment towards projects that combine blockchain technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded by early Ethereum backers Konstantin Lomashuk and Vasiliy Shapovalov, Cyber.Fund is entirely funded by the founders’ capital. The firm defines the cybernetic economy as an interconnected and automated economic framework where blockchain, AI and IoT converge. It plans to support projects with blockchain as the foundation.

2/



This new $100mm fund will serve current portfolio companies and as well as service new projects and teams. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open cybernetic economy by backing entrepreneurs innovating in blockchain, AI, robotics and adjacent technologies. — cyber•Fund (@cyberFund_) December 14, 2023

“Cyber.Fund is driven by the belief in blockchain as the foundational layer for a new economy – one that is programmable, trustless, and decentralized. The cybernetic economy represents a new era of innovation and collective growth, and we at cyber.Fund are fully prepared to be at the forefront of this transformation,” said Konstantin Lomashuk, co-founder of Cyber.Fund.

The fund is currently backed by Cosmos, Solana and Polkadot.

AI Companies Thrive as Crypto and Blockchain Funding Slows

While the influx of new capital into crypto and blockchain enterprises has persisted over the past year, the investment amounts have significantly slowed compared to the previous bull run period. Meanwhile, investment in artificial intelligence has surged, fueled by interest in projects like ChatGPT.

In a recent development, French artificial intelligence (AI) company Mistral AI raised $415 million, positioning itself as a competitor to OpenAI.

Founded by former researchers from Meta and Google AI, the company specializes in developing AI-powered technology that businesses can use for deploying chatbots, search engines, online tutors and various other AI-driven products.

Cyber.Fund’s commitment to projects at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and IoT reflects its dedication to driving innovation in the digital landscape, against the backdrop of a general slowdown in investments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson