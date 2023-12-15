News Report Technology
December 15, 2023

Cyber.Fund Announces $100 Million ‘Cybernetic’ Investment for Blockchain, AI and IoT Projects

by
Published: December 15, 2023 at 4:30 am Updated: December 15, 2023 at 4:30 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 15, 2023 at 4:30 am

In Brief

Cyber.Fund plans to invest $100 million into projects that combine blockchain with emerging AI and IoT developments.

Cyber.Fund Propels $100 Million Investment for Blockchain, AI, and IoT Projects

Investment firm Cyber.Fund focused on growing the cybernetic economy, announced its intention to commit $100 million in investment towards projects that combine blockchain technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded by early Ethereum backers Konstantin Lomashuk and Vasiliy Shapovalov, Cyber.Fund is entirely funded by the founders’ capital. The firm defines the cybernetic economy as an interconnected and automated economic framework where blockchain, AI and IoT converge. It plans to support projects with blockchain as the foundation.

“Cyber.Fund is driven by the belief in blockchain as the foundational layer for a new economy – one that is programmable, trustless, and decentralized. The cybernetic economy represents a new era of innovation and collective growth, and we at cyber.Fund are fully prepared to be at the forefront of this transformation,” said Konstantin Lomashuk, co-founder of Cyber.Fund. 

The fund is currently backed by Cosmos, Solana and Polkadot.

AI Companies Thrive as Crypto and Blockchain Funding Slows

While the influx of new capital into crypto and blockchain enterprises has persisted over the past year, the investment amounts have significantly slowed compared to the previous bull run period. Meanwhile, investment in artificial intelligence has surged, fueled by interest in projects like ChatGPT.

In a recent development, French artificial intelligence (AI) company Mistral AI raised $415 million, positioning itself as a competitor to OpenAI.

Founded by former researchers from Meta and Google AI, the company specializes in developing AI-powered technology that businesses can use for deploying chatbots, search engines, online tutors and various other AI-driven products.

Cyber.Fund’s commitment to projects at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and IoT reflects its dedication to driving innovation in the digital landscape, against the backdrop of a general slowdown in investments.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

Rypplzz Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Geospatial Technology Platform

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Immutable’s zkEVM Blockchain Eliminates Gas Fees to Improve Web3 Player Experience

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023

Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

BONK Memecoin’s Success Fuels Surge in Solana Saga Phone Sales

by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023

Hong Kong Expands Digital Green Bonds Initiative with New Bank Consortium

by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023

Delphina Raises $7.5 Million to Develop Generative AI Co-Pilot for Enterprises

by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’
News Report Technology
OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’
by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023
BONK Memecoin’s Success Fuels Surge in Solana Saga Phone Sales
Business Markets News Report
BONK Memecoin’s Success Fuels Surge in Solana Saga Phone Sales
by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023
Hong Kong Expands Digital Green Bonds Initiative with New Bank Consortium
Business Markets News Report
Hong Kong Expands Digital Green Bonds Initiative with New Bank Consortium
by Nik Asti
December 15, 2023
Delphina Raises $7.5 Million to Develop Generative AI Co-Pilot for Enterprises
News Report Technology
Delphina Raises $7.5 Million to Develop Generative AI Co-Pilot for Enterprises
by Alisa Davidson
December 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.