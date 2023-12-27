Cryptocurrency Cyberattack Volumes Declined in 2023, Claims TRM Labs

by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey

Cryptocurrency hack volumes observed a decline of over half in 2023 compared to the previous year, as revealed in new research by TRM Labs. Approximately $1.7 billion was reported stolen in 2023, a significant contrast to the nearly $4 billion lost in hacks throughout 2022. This suggests that heightened security measures and increased law enforcement scrutiny may be yielding positive results.

Infrastructure attacks, where hackers gain access to a system’s underlying infrastructure, emerged as the most damaging in 2023. These attacks constituted nearly 60% of the total amount of cryptocurrencies stolen, with an average value of nearly $30 million per incident.

Among the notable infrastructure attacks of 2023 and the worst cryptocurrency thefts were the hack against Euler Finance, where hackers stole almost $200 million, hacks against Multichain with a $126 million loss, and the Poloniex hacker attack that led to $114 million in stolen funds.

Factors Behind the Decline in Cryptocurrency Hacks

TRM Labs attributes the notable decline in hack volumes to three key factors:

The industry has witnessed improvements in security measures. Cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers have made substantial investments in real-time transaction monitoring and anomaly detection systems. These enhancements make it increasingly challenging for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities.

Increased law enforcement action has been a significant contributor to the decline. Law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts in combating cybercrime related to digital currencies. This heightened focus has resulted in swifter responses to hacking incidents and the successful recovery of stolen assets.

A greater level of coordination within the industry played a crucial role in cyberattack volume decline. Cryptocurrency exchanges, wallet providers and blockchain networks are now more proactive in sharing information about vulnerabilities and threats. This collaborative approach has effectively raised the bar for hackers, making it more difficult to exploit systemic weaknesses.

Cybersecurity Trends for the Cryptocurrency Sector in 2024

While the decline in number of cyberattacks is encouraging, the emergence of a new sophisticated threat could swiftly reverse the positive trend. The inadequately implemented security measures in numerous cryptocurrency and Web3 projects, coupled with the substantial monetary value they hold, may provide hackers with more opportunities to target the growing industry.

According to the report, vigilance and adaptability remain crucial as the industry moves forward into 2024.

TRM Labs asserts that the industry’s success will rely on its capacity to sustain a multifaceted security approach. Through ongoing enhancements in defenses, cooperation with law enforcement, and information sharing, the industry can establish a more secure user environment and promote increased confidence in digital assets.

However, the perpetual threat of emerging sophisticated attacks necessitates ongoing vigilance and adaptability to sustain positive momentum into 2024.

