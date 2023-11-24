News Report Technology
November 24, 2023

zkPass Partners With Verida Wallet to Boost Digital Authentication

Published: November 24, 2023 at 3:28 am Updated: November 24, 2023 at 3:28 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 24, 2023 at 3:28 am

In Brief

A privacy-preserving protocol for private data verification, zkPass announced collaboration with the self-custody Web3 mobile Verida Wallet. zkPass is set to integrate its Hybrid ZK & Three-party TLS solutions with Verida’s decentralized technology, aiming to elevate digital authentication.

This partnership will enable provers to log in securely and share private data without granting access to their API by any external entities, as stated in the announcement on X (Twitter).

Through zkPass’s Hybrid ZK & Three-party TLS solution, provers can generate verifiable Zero-Knowledge Proofs directly on their local devices. These proofs are then securely stored within the Verida Wallet on the Verida Network, ensuring a level of privacy and security for the stored information.

Furthermore, the Polygon ID is also planned to be implemented, adding an extra layer of security. This enhancement will enable users to authenticate their information with a heightened level of privacy and security, ultimately establishing a new standard for trust and privacy in the digital realm.

Decentralized Identity – a Key to Privacy

At the core of this collaboration lies the principle of decentralized identity. Through the integration of zkPass and Verida technologies, users maintain authority over their personal information, removing the necessity for central authorities to oversee and store sensitive data. Decentralized identity not only strengthens privacy but also empowers users, granting them the autonomy to determine when and how their information is disclosed.

This partnership unites Verida’s dedication to constructing a decentralized, privacy-centric technology infrastructure with zkPass’s cutting-edge Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

