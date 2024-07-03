Crypto Wallet TokenPocket Completes BiHelix Integration, Enabling Users To Create BiHelix Addresses In Its App

In Brief BiHelix announced the integration of its network with the crypto wallet TokenPocket, making it the first wallet to support RGB.

Bitcoin native infrastructure BiHelix, announced the integration of the BiHelix network with the cryptocurrency wallet TokenPocket, marking TokenPocket as the first mainstream wallet to support the RGB track.

TokenPocket represents a cryptocurrency wallet that facilitates the exchange of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Polygon, along with other cryptocurrencies. Built on the decentralized application (dApp) portal, it is capable of connecting with more than 2,200 pre-built dApps.

Individuals are now enabled to create BiHelix network addresses within the TokenPocket wallet application.

To create an RGB wallet in TokenPocket, users should log in to TokenPocket, select add a new wallet on the interface and choose RGB. They will subsequently need to select “Create Wallet” from the available options. The backup mnemonic function works similarly to wallet creation on other networks. For this wallet type, individuals must leverage the accurate mnemonic and password to import the valid wallet address. When the phrase is validated, the RGB wallet will be successfully created.

TokenPocket And BiHelix Jointly Launch Galxe Campaign, Rewarding Participants With 520,000 RNA Tokens

To import an RGB wallet into TokenPocket, users need to open the TokenPocket application, click the “add wallet” button, and select RGB from the list. Then, users should click on “Import Wallet” and choose “Private Key Import” or “Secret Recovery Phrase Import.”

To acquire BiHelix network tokens, users have the option to utilize a BTC wallet directly for deposits. Notably, the BTC balance in the BiHelix wallet is required to be approximately 0.0002 BTC to ensure proper functioning.

By downloading TokenPocket and creating a BiHelix Wallet, users will become eligible to participate in a special campaign on Galxe. By completing tasks, participants can share in a 520,000 RNA prize pool. The campaign is currently ongoing and will conclude on July 10th.

BiHelix is an infrastructure for Bitcoin that operates on its native blockchain, integrating the RGB protocol and Lightning Network to optimize node performance. As the initial infrastructure on the RGB protocol, it seeks to craft a decentralized cryptographic ecosystem for miners, validators, node service providers, exchanges, as well as users.

