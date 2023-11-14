Crypto Most Popular Asset in France After Real Estate: Study

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief France’s OECD found that 9.4% of the population in holds crypto assets, after the most popular investment asset real estate funds at 10.7%.

A recent survey conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revealed that cryptocurrencies are now the second most popular type of investment asset among the adult French population.

According to the findings, 9.4% of the French population holds crypto assets, a percentage that closely trails the most popular investment asset, real estate funds, which stand at 10.7%. Additionally, nearly 3% of respondents own nonfungible tokens (NFTs), showcasing a diverse range of digital asset ownership.

Despite the growing interest, the survey raises concerns about the level of financial knowledge among these new individual investors, particularly those in the 18–24 age group. Compared to traditional investors, this demographic exhibits a relatively low level of understanding regarding basic investment strategies, often providing incorrect answers.

France’s Increasing Interest Towards Crypto Research

France is actively positioning itself in the digital economy and innovations, and has recently seen investments and initiatives.

In September, telecommunications group Iliad disclosed a 100 million euros ($106 million) investment for an “excellence lab” dedicated to artificial intelligence research in Paris. Building on this, the Institute of Crypto Assets has opened its doors in the business district outside Paris, signifying an effort to contribute to the evolving landscape of digital assets.

The Institute of Crypto Assets, inaugurated on November 8 at the Léonard de Vinci Center in Paris to work on crypto education and become a platform for discussions on crypto assets. Beyond education, the institute is positioned to engage in research and foster partnerships in collaboration with major French educational institutions.

A committee of six practitioners, including Nicolas Bacca, co-founder of Ledger and Pierre Noizat, founder of the crypto exchange Paymium, has been elected to oversee the institute’s management.

Backed by a scientific board comprising 11 experts from esteemed French educational institutions, including the National Center for Scientific Research and École Polytechnique, the institute aims to significantly contribute to the development of the crypto space.

France’s supportive stance towards the crypto and blockchain industry is further evidenced by its adoption of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain ground in France, the convergence of growing public interest and institutional support, exemplified by the Institute of Crypto Assets, paints a new picture of the evolving digital asset landscape in the nation.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv