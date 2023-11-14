News Report Technology
November 14, 2023

Crypto Most Popular Asset in France After Real Estate: Study

by
Published: November 14, 2023 at 9:44 am Updated: November 14, 2023 at 9:45 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2023 at 9:44 am

In Brief

France’s OECD found that 9.4% of the population in holds crypto assets, after the most popular investment asset real estate funds at 10.7%.

Crypto Most Popular Asset in France After Real Estate: Study

A recent survey conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revealed that cryptocurrencies are now the second most popular type of investment asset among the adult French population.

According to the findings, 9.4% of the French population holds crypto assets, a percentage that closely trails the most popular investment asset, real estate funds, which stand at 10.7%. Additionally, nearly 3% of respondents own nonfungible tokens (NFTs), showcasing a diverse range of digital asset ownership.

Despite the growing interest, the survey raises concerns about the level of financial knowledge among these new individual investors, particularly those in the 18–24 age group. Compared to traditional investors, this demographic exhibits a relatively low level of understanding regarding basic investment strategies, often providing incorrect answers.

France’s Increasing Interest Towards Crypto Research

France is actively positioning itself in the digital economy and innovations, and has recently seen investments and initiatives.

In September, telecommunications group Iliad disclosed a 100 million euros ($106 million) investment for an “excellence lab” dedicated to artificial intelligence research in Paris. Building on this, the Institute of Crypto Assets has opened its doors in the business district outside Paris, signifying an effort to contribute to the evolving landscape of digital assets.

The Institute of Crypto Assets, inaugurated on November 8 at the Léonard de Vinci Center in Paris to work on crypto education and become a platform for discussions on crypto assets. Beyond education, the institute is positioned to engage in research and foster partnerships in collaboration with major French educational institutions.

A committee of six practitioners, including Nicolas Bacca, co-founder of Ledger and Pierre Noizat, founder of the crypto exchange Paymium, has been elected to oversee the institute’s management.

Backed by a scientific board comprising 11 experts from esteemed French educational institutions, including the National Center for Scientific Research and École Polytechnique, the institute aims to significantly contribute to the development of the crypto space.

France’s supportive stance towards the crypto and blockchain industry is further evidenced by its adoption of the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain ground in France, the convergence of growing public interest and institutional support, exemplified by the Institute of Crypto Assets, paints a new picture of the evolving digital asset landscape in the nation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Beoble Raises $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding from DCG and Samsung NEXT, Announces Beta Launch

by Victor Dey
November 14, 2023

Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Beoble Raises $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding from DCG and Samsung NEXT, Announces Beta Launch

by Victor Dey
November 14, 2023

Bitcoin Mining Hits All-Time High, Surpasses $44 Million in Annual Revenue

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

Google Fined $164k by Russia for Failing to Store User Data Locally

by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023

BGX Group Invests $90 million in BC Technology Group to Accelerate Digital Asset Innovation

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Best 10 Telegram Channels About Metaverse And Web3
Metaverse Wiki Technology
Best 10 Telegram Channels About Metaverse And Web3
by Elena Zadorozhnaia
November 14, 2023
Beoble Raises $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding from DCG and Samsung NEXT, Announces Beta Launch
News Report Technology
Beoble Raises $2 Million Pre-Seed Funding from DCG and Samsung NEXT, Announces Beta Launch
by Victor Dey
November 14, 2023
Bitcoin Mining Hits All-Time High, Surpasses $44 Million in Annual Revenue
News Report Technology
Bitcoin Mining Hits All-Time High, Surpasses $44 Million in Annual Revenue
by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023
Google Fined $164k by Russia for Failing to Store User Data Locally
News Report Technology
Google Fined $164k by Russia for Failing to Store User Data Locally
by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.