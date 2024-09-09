Crypto Exchange OKX Launches CATI Pre-Market Futures With 50,000 CATI In Rewards

In Brief OKX unveiled the launch of CATI trading on its Pre-Market Futures platform, enabling participants to earn from a prize pool of 50,000 CATI.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX unveiled the launch of Catizen (CATI) trading on its Pre-Market Futures platform. Participants who sign up and engage in specific tasks will have a chance to earn from a prize pool of 50,000 CATI. The promotion is underway and is slated to end at 11:59 PM UTC on September 19th, with rewards distributed within thirty days after the conclusion of the event.

In order to join, traders are advised to register on the official webpage and fulfill the requirements during the Promotion Period, including completing Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. The prize pool will be allocated to the first 10,000 eligible users who complete all the necessary steps.

Participants who accumulate a trading volume of over 500 USD in CATI will be eligible to receive 5 CATI on the OKX exchange. The eligible trading volume will be tracked and counted only during the Promotion Period.

OKX Pre-Market Futures enables individuals to trade expiry futures on cryptocurrencies that have not yet been listed. These pre-market futures are USDT-margined and are typically settled prior to the cryptocurrency being listed on the spot market.

Catizen Gears Up To Release CATI Token And Hold Token Generation Event

It functions as a gaming bot on the messaging application Telegram that incorporates Telegram and The Open Network (TON), enhancing Web3 access through mobile payments. It seeks to function as a Mini-App center, merging features of Launchpool with videos and e-commerce and providing players with interactive experience via gamification and play-to-airdrop strategies.

Recently, it introduced its Mini-Game Center Open Beta, offering users an opportunity to explore various games that blend entertainment with earning possibilities.

Catizen intends to introduce CATI on TON on September 20th. The airdrop is anticipated to occur around the same time as or following the token generation event (TGE).

