Crypto Exchange OKX Introduces New Spot Cost Price Feature, Enabling Users To See Trading Costs In Real Time

In Brief OKX introduces spot cost price feature, helping users gain an understanding of the costs involved when conducting spot trades on the exchange.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that it has introduced a new spot cost price feature designed to improve the user trading experience on the platform. This update helps users gain a clearer understanding of the actual costs involved when conducting spot trades on the exchange.

The feature is accessible on the trade webpage, candlestick charts, and in the token details of the web pages dedicated to specific assets. It allows traders to gain insight into the actual costs associated with spot trading and includes two algorithm options: average cost price and cumulative cost price, catering to different trading preferences.

The spot cost price feature has already taken effect and will not apply to assets held before this date or those that have not yet been sold. Meanwhile, a future update will introduce an option to adjust cost prices, enabling the inclusion of previously excluded amounts in calculations.

OKX Unveils Simple Earn Fixed For All Users And Launches Automated Execution Feature For Crypto Arbitrage Strategies

At present, OKX offers a range of trading options, encompassing spot trading, simple options, and derivatives such as margin trading, futures, perpetual swaps, and options. The platform offers a range of additional services and products, including trading bots, block trading, cryptocurrency loans, Jumpstart launchpad. Meanwhile, its OKX Earn features savings, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, and ETH 2.0.

As the fourth-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally by monthly trading volume, OKX follows Binance, Coinbase, and Bybit. According to CoinMarketCap data, it has reported over $1.4 billion in trading activity over the past 24 hours.

Recently, the exchange made the Simple Earn Fixed product available to all users, which supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including USDT, USDC, BTC, and ETH. The exchange also introduced a new automated execution feature for bi-legged cryptocurrency arbitrage strategies aimed at helping retail investors enhance their returns.

