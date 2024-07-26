Crypto exchange HTX Launches Eighth Phase Of ‘Trade To Earn’ Event With 2.1M USDT In Rewards

In Brief Crypto exchange HTX launched 8th phase of “Trade to Earn” with 2.1 million USDT prize pool to reward participants for trading BTC and ETH.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX unveiled the launch of the 8th stage of its “Trade to Earn” activity, allowing participants to earn rewards from four prize pools by trading BTC and ETH, with the total 2.1 million USDT in rewards.

The activity has already commenced and is scheduled to end at 11:59 UTC on August 1st. The “Trade to Earn” event operates on a daily basis, with the daily prize pool shared among twenty-four portions, each allocated on an hourly basis.

Traders who exceed a spot trading volume of 1,000 USDT or a futures trading volume of 10,000 USDT will qualify to get a 10 USDT Futures Trial Bonus. The rewards will be credited to users’ HTX accounts in HTX tokens within three days following the event’s end.

In order to participate, individuals are required to have a Rocket count exceeding one hundred and be registered on the event page.

The eligible trading pairs for spot trades are BTC-USDT and ETH-USDT. For futures trades, the pairs are BTCUSDT and ETH-USDT Perpetual. The reward ratio for maker orders is 110%, while the reward ratio for taker orders is 105% across all trading pairs. The daily prize pool is set at 100,000 USDT for BTC-USDT spot trades and BTCUSDT futures trades, and 50,000 USDT for ETH-USDT spot trades and ETH-USDT Perpetual.

HTX Launches ‘Earn with Pending Orders’ Event With $50,000 HTX Prize Pool

HTX operates as an ecosystem offering various blockchain-related services, encompassing digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investments, and incubation. It supports over 700 virtual assets, handles a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion, and serves more than 45 million registered users.

Recently, the exchange introduced the third stage of its “Earn with Pending Orders” activity, where users have an opportunity to compete for a portion of the $50,000 HTX prize pool. The campaign is currently in progress and will conclude at 12:00 UTC on August 1st.

