Crypto Exchange HTX Launches Third Stage Of ‘Earn With Pending Orders’ With $5,000 USDT Prize Pool  

In Brief Crypto exchange HTX launched the third stage of “Earn with Pending Orders,” allowing users to vie for a portion of $50,000 HTX prize pool.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX unveiled the launch of the third stage of its “Earn with Pending Orders,” allowing participants to vie for a portion of the $50,000 HTX prize pool. The activity is currently underway and is scheduled to end at 12:00 UTC on August 1st.

Over the course of the campaign period, the exchange will capture snapshots of BTC-USDT orders randomly each minute, which will further be utilized to define the reward amounts for eligible buy and sell orders placed within 0.5% of the execution price. Incentives will be generated throughout the activity, and higher rewards will be assigned to orders closer to the execution price.

Each day, a total of over 6.4 billion HTX will be allocated to successful participants, while each minute, users will be able to receive a share from the total of 4,509,379 HTX.

In order to take part, traders are encouraged to register for the activity. Throughout the campaign, individuals will have an opportunity to secure up to 1,000 USDT in HTX tokens. Prizes will be allocated to winners’ accounts within two weeks following the event’s conclusion.

HTX Launches ‘Earn on Thursdays’ With 8,000 USDT In Rewards

HTX operates as an ecosystem encompassing a range of blockchain-related services, including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallet services, research, investments, and incubation. The platform supports more than 700 virtual assets, manages a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion, and serves a user base of more than 45 million registered individuals.

Furthermore, it regularly hosts events for traders, providing opportunities to boost their earnings. Today, the platform launched the fourth round of its “Earn on Thursdays” program, allowing participants to earn Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Booster Coupons and receive airdrop token rewards, with the total prize pool for this round set at 8,000 USDT. Last week, it held the seventh stage of its “Trade to Earn” activity, featuring a prize pool of 2.1 million USDT and offering continuous rewards for those taking part around the clock.

