Crypto Exchange HTX Launches Fourth ‘Earn On Thursdays’ Program, Offering APY Booster Coupons And 8,000 USDT In Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Crypto exchange HTX launched the fourth round of “Earn on Thursdays,” enabling users to receive APY Booster Coupons and airdrop tokens.

Cryptocurrency exchange HTX unveiled the fourth round of its “Earn on Thursdays” program, enabling individuals to participate and earn Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Booster Coupons and receive airdrop token rewards with the total prize pool for this round capped at 8,000 USDT. The event is currently in progress and is scheduled to end at 16:00 UTC on July 27th.

Users are invited to participate and compete for a share of the rewards by completing various tasks. These tasks include registering to get an APY Booster Coupon, which can be utilized for the USDT Fixed and Flexible products on HTX Earn. This activity provides limited incentives. A total of 3,000 winners will be selected for the event, and the reward includes a 5% APY Booster Coupon. The maximum interest boost is 2,000 USDT, with the potential to earn an additional 2 USDT over seven days.

The second task requires individuals to subscribe to specific products on HTX Earn. All participants will be ranked based on their net increase in subscription amounts, with the top one hundred users securing additional rewards. The total number of anticipated winners for this activity is 100. Rewards are to vary based on the user’s rank, ranging from 43,550,000 HTX to 1,740,000 HTX and from 50 USDT to 2 USDT.

Among some of the most popular products on HTX Earn include Shark Fin, New Listings, Flexible, Fixed, and Flexi Max.

HTX: The 5th Airdrop Is Coming

HTX functions as an ecosystem that includes various blockchain-related businesses, such as digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, and incubation. It serves a diverse clientele, including institutions, market makers, brokers, and individual users in over 160 countries across five continents. The platform supports more than 700 virtual assets, handles a daily trading volume exceeding $4 billion, and has a user base of over 45 million registered individuals.

Recently, the platform announced its plans to support the fifth round of the HTX DAO’s airdrop for users holding TRX and USDT on the TRON network. A snapshot of users’ holdings of TRX, USDT, and WSTUSDT in their Spot accounts will be taken at 04:00 UTC on July 30th. Following this, the HTX rewards will be distributed to eligible users.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson