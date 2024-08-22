Crypto Exchange Gate.io Introduces DOGS Pre-Market Trading, Enabling Users To Secure Early Profits

In Brief Crypto exchange Gate.io announced that its pre-market now enables traders to profit from Dogs by engaging in early trading.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced that its pre-market trading now enables traders to potentially profit from Dogs (DOGS) by engaging in early trading. This feature enables individuals to create and apply strategies prior to the token begins trading, benefitting from securing profits prior to the official market launch.

Gate.io provides a one-click deposit service that facilitates fast fund transfer into the trading market for immediate use. Additionally, its PreMint service enables individuals to mint PreTokens prior to the official token release, enabling early participation and the potential to generate profits as early participants. The exchange is also the sole platform facilitating DOGS order book trading, which ensures a liquid, low-spread market environment. It supports real-time trading to guarantee prompt and equitable execution of transactions.

PreMint pre-market tokens are an offering within Gate.io’s pre-market trading, staking, and minting service. This feature enables users to stake USDT to mint PreToken assets, which can then be traded at advantageous prices.

By staking USDT, users gain the ability to engage in trading before the general market opens, potentially securing profits in advance. They have the option of buying and selling in the PreToken trading market, adapting their trading strategies to the market movements. A strict settlement mechanism guarantees the safety of users’ funds, with default deposits adding an extra layer of security for transactions.

Gate.io Enables PreMint For PreToken Trading With USDT Staking

PreMint enables individuals to stake USDT on Gate.io and mint PreTokens within a designated timeframe as specified by the project announcement. Individuals have an option then purchase or vend PreTokens in the market regarding current conditions and their own assessments. To facilitate the minting, users are required to ensure their accounts hold enough real tokens by the settlement time.

Over the course of the settlement, the system deducts the real tokens from the users’ accounts and returns the prior staked USDT. Following the settlement, PreToken holders get either the corresponding real tokens or default deposits in accordance with the settlement outcomes.

Additionally, Gate.io provides a special trading opportunity for DOGS holders and traders. Participants in DOGS PreMint trading can benefit from zero transaction fees and have a chance to share in a $100,000 prize pool.

