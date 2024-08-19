Crypto Exchange Supports DOGS Token Deposits And Pre-Market Trading, Offering $50,000 Cashback Reward

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gate.io unveiled its role as a deposit exchange for the Dogs project, allowing users to engage in deposit and pre-market trading of DOGS.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io announced its role as an official deposit exchange for the Dogs (DOGS) project. This development allows users to engage in the deposit and pre-market trading of DOGS tokens, along with participating in related deposit and cashback promotions.

Gate.io has now added support for the deposit service of DOGS tokens. Users can deposit DOGS tokens by clicking “Deposit to Exchange” through the DOGS Telegram bot, choosing “Gate.io,” and then activating the Send button. Users must then enter their Gate.io UID, deposit address, and Memo. To find these details, users should enter the Gate.io application, retrieve their UID, deposit address, and Memo, and then finish the deposit process.

Gate.io has also introduced support for the PreMint feature for DOGS tokens. This enables users to mint and trade DOGS tokens prior to their official listing. Once the deposit is complete, users can use the PreMint trading function to sell the tokens ahead of time, potentially securing profits and finalizing transactions when the official trading begins.

Along with the launch, Gate.io has introduced a limited-time double cashback offer on deposits totaling $50,000. New users who deposit DOGS tokens during this promotion will receive double DOGS cashback relative to their net deposit amount. Additionally, existing users who make DOGS token deposits during the promotional period will also receive DOGS cashback based on their net deposit amount.

Gate.io PreMint Trading For DOGS Tokens: How To Mint, Trade, and Enjoy Early Profits?

In order to participate in PreMint trading and secure profits from DOGS tokens, users should visit the Gate.io website and select the PreMint Trading option. Choose the DOGS token and click the “PreMint” button. Subsequently, select “Mint Now.” Enter the amount of USDT you wish to stake in the information pop-up, review the minting results, and if everything is accurate, finalize the process.

Following the completion of the minting or deposit process, individuals have an option to proceed with PreMint trading to secure early profits. Return to the Gate.io website, choose the PreMint Trading option, select the DOGS token, and click the “PreMint” button. In the PreMint window that appears, choose “Trade Now,” and subsequently set the trading price and amount, then confirm the choices.

Gate.io is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that offers a wide selection of digital assets for trading. The platform supports more than 1,400 cryptocurrencies and over 2,500 trading pairs. It ranks among the top exchanges by trading volume, which exceeds $12 billion daily. It also provides services for spot and margin trading and has expanded its offerings to include options, futures, and derivatives for investors.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson