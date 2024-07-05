Crypto Wallet SafePal Integrates With Telegram Via TON Connect, Enabling Direct Access To Telegram And DApps

In Brief SafePal has integrated with Telegram through the TON Connect, enabling users to directly connect to Telegram and TON dApps.

Non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet suite, SafePal announced that it has integrated with the messaging application Telegram. This integration is facilitated through the TON Connect open-source toolkit for The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

Now, users of the SafePal mobile wallet have the option to directly connect to Telegram and TON decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, with the support of TON Connect, individuals can explore TON dApps in Telegram utilizing the SafePal browser extension wallet.

This integration enhances interoperability for accessing Web3 throughout various platforms and devices. It builds on SafePal’s progress as the initial hardware wallet to support TON, incorporating TON network assets and enabling the swapping of native assets within the SafePal wallet suite.

SafePal also unveiled plans to collaborate with specific dApps on TON, including StonFi and TONStaker. Additionally, SafePal intends to develop further features, such as support for TON non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and more.

Telegram represents a cloud-based, cross-platform, encrypted instant messaging service that is available on various platforms and is utilized worldwide. TON is a fully operational Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that uses a Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol called “Catchain Consensus” for network consensus, block generation, and transaction validation. Over the past year, TON’s ecosystem and token have experienced significant growth.

SafePal Invests In Fiat24, Introducing Crypto-Focused Visa Card And In-App Banking Services

SafePal specializes in hardware and software wallets. Its product lineup includes mobile wallets, browser extension wallets, and hardware wallets for secure cold storage. Its solutions are designed to meet the needs of both beginners and experienced users, offering a platform for buying, selling, trading, and managing digital assets across multiple blockchains.

Recently, SafePal invested in Fiat24 and unveiled a cryptocurrency-focused Visa card and in-application banking services. These services use the dollar-pegged stablecoin USDC as the default deposit currency, enabling individuals to convert their coin holdings into USDC via Arbitrum. The USDC can then be stored in USD, EUR, and CHF for use in transactions and expenses.

