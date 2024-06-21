Crypto Exchange Binance Integrates USDT On Ton, Opens Deposits And Withdrawals

In Brief Crypto exchange Binance integrated Tether’s USDT on The Open Network, enabling users to now deposit and withdraw USDT.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the integration of Tether (USDT) on The Open Network (TON), enabling users to now deposit and withdraw USDT on its platform.

Tether has recently introduced its USDT stablecoin, which is backed by the United States dollar, on the TON blockchain. This integration facilitates smooth value transfers, enhancing activity and liquidity while providing users with a financial experience comparable to traditional systems. Additionally, it enables broader access to decentralized applications (dApps) in various sectors, such as payments and gaming.

As of the latest update, the circulating supply of USDT has surpassed 112 billion tokens. Additionally, the stablecoin’s total supply, inclusive of authorized but unissued tokens, now exceeds 116 billion tokens.

Despite being available on numerous blockchains, the integration of USDT on TON emphasizes the increasing prominence of TON.

The blockchain ecosystem has seen significant growth recently, driven in part by efforts to attract Telegram messaging application users, resulting in over 1.7 million monthly active addresses. Furthermore, in March, Telegram began using the network’s native token, TON, for transactions on its advertising platform. In May, cryptocurrency-focused venture capital firm Pantera Capital made a substantial undisclosed investment in TON to support its further development, marking it as their “largest investment ever.”

Binance Launches HODLer Airdrop For BNB Holders And Introduces Futures Grand Tournament Trading Competition With $3M USDT Prize Pool

Binance is widely acknowledged as a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. It facilitates transactions for more than 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens, providing users with competitive transaction fees and enhanced liquidity.

Recently, the exchange launched the HODLer airdrop program aimed at rewarding BNB holders. Participants subscribed in Binance Simple Earn can receive airdropped tokens from projects with large circulating supplies slated for future listing on Binance. Additionally, it introduced the Futures Grand Tournament as part of the Binance World Championship, offering participants the chance to compete for a share of a 3 million USDT prize pool.

