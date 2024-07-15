Crypto Exchange Backpack Adds Support For Keystone Hardware Wallet

In Brief Crypto exchange Backpack announced its support for Keystone hardware wallet, allowing users to transfer crypto and NFTs to cold storage.

Solana ecosystem-based cryptocurrency exchange Backpack Exchange announced its support for Keystone hardware wallet. This integration allows users to securely transfer cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to cold storage.

Keystone, formerly known as Cobo Vault, is a cold storage hardware wallet designed to securely store cryptocurrency assets offline. It offers strong security measures against both software and hardware attack vectors. Key features encompass physical device and data protections, advanced recovery mechanisms, support for multi-signature setups involving multiple approvers, additional security enhancements, and many more.

In order to connect the Keystone wallet to Backpack, users should navigate to the Settings menu and select ‘Add Account.’ From there, they should choose ‘Import Wallet’ and select the relevant network. Next, users need to click ‘Use a hardware wallet’ and opt for ‘Use a Keystone wallet.’ Following these steps, users will need to follow the directions displayed on the Keystone device, scan the QR code displayed on the Keystone, and proceed with the wallet setup instructions as directed.

Keystone Offers Benefits For Mad Lad NFT Holders

As part of the integration celebration, Keystone will provide Mad Lads holders with a 50% discount on custom-designed hardware wallets.

Mad Lads is a collection of 10,000 NFTs on the Solana blockchain. Each Mad Lad serves as a tokenized asset that allows holders to stake gold coins within a soulbound, or non-transferable, inventory system.

Founded in 2023, Backpack Exchange incorporates strong security features encompassing zero-knowledge proof of reserves, Multi-Party Computation (MPC), and high-speed order execution to safeguard assets and optimize trading efficiency. Backpack also provides a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet designed for Solana and Ethereum known as Backpack Wallet.

Recently, it has undergone an update that included improvements to its user interface and overall user experience.

