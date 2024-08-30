CrossFi Foundation Unveils Grant Initiatives To Support Ambassadors, Developers, And Users

In Brief CrossFi Foundation unveiled its $50 million grant initiative to foster growth and drive innovation within the CrossFi community.

Non-profit organization focused on advancing the Cross Finance ecosystem, CrossFi Foundation unveiled its grant initiative to support ambassadors, users, and developers. This move aims to foster growth and drive innovation within the CrossFi community.

The foundation offers a total rewards pool of $50 million to support CrossFi contributors. At present, it offers three types of grants, encompassing a $100,000 ambassador grant, a Bug Bounty program with rewards exceeding $100,000, and the CrossFi Evolution Hackathon with a $300,000 prize pool for participants.

The ambassador grant is awarded to individuals who create original content about Cross Finance technology and its ecosystem products. Ambassadors are expected to cover key topics, including the main objectives of the Cross Finance ecosystem, its advantages over traditional banking systems, and future developments within the ecosystem. The program seeks various types of content, such as video reviews, articles, and visual materials.

Rewards for video reviews range from $15,000 for first place to $5,000 for third place, for articles, from $10,000 for first place to $2,500 for third place, and for visual content, from $3,000 for first place to $1,000 for third place.

In addition, content creators who engage with platforms such as YouTube, Telegram, X, and Medium have the opportunity to earn incentives. Participants are encouraged to produce and share content and then submit applications to claim these rewards.

Cross Finance invites YouTube influencers ranging from beginners to seasoned professionals, with audiences starting at 300 subscribers and extending to over 50,000 followers. This category has a total rewards pool of $71,500. Additionally, Telegram influencers can compete for a share of a $50,550 rewards pool, with applications welcomed from channels with at least 1,000 subscribers to those with over 31,000 readers.

CrossFi Foundation Bug Bounty Program And Hackathon Series, Offering Rewards For Ecosystem Advancement

Cross Finance’s Bug Bounty program is designed to reward white hat hackers who identify and report bugs. Rewards vary based on the severity of the bug. Up to $7,500 granted for bugs with minor immediate impact, between $5,000 and $50,000 for bugs that could disrupt contract logic or expose it to denial-of-service attacks without causing direct financial loss, above $50,000 for bugs that could result in contract failure, requiring manual intervention or replacement to recover, and more than $100,000 for bugs that lead to asset theft, unauthorized fund access, or other forms of financial loss.

In addition, the CrossFi Foundation offers participation in the CrossFi Evolution Hackathon series, each with a $300,000 prize pool. The current hackathon is underway, evaluating projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure, GameFi, and non-fungible token (NFT) categories, with results anticipated to be announced on September 23rd. A subsequent hackathon is slated to follow shortly after. This event aims to enhance the Cross Finance ecosystem and support the community of developers building products on the CrossFi Chain.

The CrossFi Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on promoting development and innovation within the Cross Finance ecosystem. The CrossFi Chain operates as a layer 1 blockchain with a modular design, featuring two key components: Cosmos and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Each component serves distinct functions but operates in complete harmony to function as a cohesive system.

