Bitcoin ETFs Expand Holdings by 12,073 BTC Amid Grayscale’s 1,147 BTC ($56M) Decrease

Lookonchain data reveals a single-day purchase of over 12,000 Bitcoins valued at $590 million by ETF issuers.

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States ignited considerable anticipation within the cryptocurrency community. Enthusiasts long awaited the opportunity for digital gold to be traded on conventional stock exchanges, envisioning a surge in institutional investments amounting to billions of dollars.

Soon after the green light from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bitcoin ETF issuers wasted no time post-approval, collectively acquiring over 200,000 Bitcoin since the funds’ inception, excluding Grayscale‘s contributions.

Recent data from Lookonchain indicates a remarkable single-day purchase of over 12,000 Bitcoins valued at $590 million by ETF issuers, dwarfing Grayscale’s sale of 1,147 Bitcoins worth $56 million.

Prior to ETF approval, Grayscale amassed more than 600,000 BTC via its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) on behalf of clients. With the transition of GBTC into an ETF post-approval, investors seized the opportunity to divest their shares after months of holding, resulting in Grayscale’s sale of over 150,000 Bitcoin.

The rapid influx of substantial capital into the market, coupled with the current surge in crypto prices, suggests a sustained demand for ETFs and further price escalation.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs have emerged as the top-performing ETFs in the US within the first 30 days in terms of capital inflows, indicating sustained demand. The ongoing surge in investor interest amid rising crypto prices is anticipated to attract additional buyers, fueling further price appreciation. The recent release of inflation data, albeit worse than anticipated, exerted only a transient dampening effect on Bitcoin.

What Lies Ahead for Bitcoin Investors?

Recently, Bitcoin’s price surged to $50,000. This surge follows significant investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs, which have amassed total inflows of $2.8 billion, indicating a robust appetite for Bitcoin exposure through regulated financial instruments.

Analysts attribute this rise to the anticipation surrounding the imminent Bitcoin halving event scheduled for approx. April 18, 2024. Many analysts also believe that the Bitcoin halving event, occurring every four years, typically positively impacts Bitcoin’s price dynamics by reducing the available supply, historically propelling momentum in Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

A retrospective analysis showcases Bitcoin’s astounding growth over the years. In January 2014, Bitcoin was valued at approximately $800. Fast forward to January 2024, and its value has skyrocketed to over $42,000. This exponential increase represents a staggering price surge of over 5,150%, translating to an annualized return exceeding 135% per year over the past decade.

Should Bitcoin maintain a similar rate of appreciation in its average annual returns, projections indicate that it could reach $98,700 by January 2025, with the possibility of hitting the $100,000 mark as early as February of the same year.

However, it is important to note that Bitcoin experienced a significant downturn, plummeting below $17,000 in 2022. Investors should understand that cryptocurrency is highly volatile and thus arises the need to be cautious.

