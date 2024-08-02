Commonwealth Launches Century Airdrop, Offering 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX NFTs

In Brief Commonwealth launched the Century Airdrop campaign on Galxe, offering 4,000 NFTs valued at approximately $200,000 in rewards to participants.

Web3 project initiated by the founder of ArbDoge AI, which is part of the experimental Arbitrum ecosystem, Commonwealth announced the launch of the Commonwealth Century Airdrop campaign on the Web3 community-building platform Galxe. The campaign offers 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue BOX non-fungible tokens (NFTs) valued at approximately $200,000. It is currently ongoing and will be finalized on August 15th.

The campaign features a total of 12 On-chain Achievement Tokens (OATs), each granting 100 Galxe points. Additionally, individuals who accumulate over 300 points by the end of the activity will be eligible for a draw to win one of the 4,000 Jiang Bo Yue Boxes.

Commonwealth Century Airdrop: Engage In Activities To Secure Torch, Mauser Rifle, Armor, Dagger And More

As part of the event, users are encouraged to participate in activities such as following the project’s account on social media platform X, retweeting its posts, and obtaining a verified role in the project’s Discord server. Completing these tasks will earn users one target point Torch, one OAT, and 100 points.

In order to secure the Mauser Rifle, participating users are encouraged to complete the same activities on X and Discord, as well as visit a Google form to submit the required information. This will earn them 1 OAT and 100 points. Notably, memes can be claimed once the Google form has been reviewed and approved. Participants interested in receiving the Armor point must be Bond Token holders on Binance as of 12:59 UTC on August 1st, with the snapshot taken at that date. Additionally, they are encouraged to complete social media activities to earn 1 OAT and 100 points.

In order to secure Dagger, Bow, and Cannon target points, users must complete the same activities on social media channels and execute the required transactions and swaps. Rewards will be claimable once the wallet address has been reviewed.

The project announced that the Commonwealth OAT activity on Galxe is a part of the second stage of the Century Airdrop criteria. OAT transfers will not be accepted. Notably, users who receive three or more OATs will be eligible to participate in the BOX NFT lottery worth $200,000.

