CoinW Launches European Cup 2024 Competition ‘Goal Rush Challenge,’ Offering Participants $1M Prize Pool

In Brief CoinW launched the Goal Rush Challenge with $1 million prize pool to reward participants for predicting outcomes of European Cup 2024 matches.

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinW announced the launch of the Goal Rush Challenge, featuring a $1 million prize pool. The event begins today and will run until July 18th. The early bird phase is open until June 13th, after which the showdown phase starts on June 14th and continues until July 18th.

Participants are encouraged to complete specific tasks on the exchange, such as trading, depositing funds, or subscribing to its social media channels, to earn points. These points can be used to predict the outcomes of matches according to the European Cup 2024 schedule. Making accurate predictions will double the points earned, while incorrect guesses will yield no points.

The prediction window will open at 16:00 UTC on June 14th and will close three hours before each match begins. From the round of 16 to the final, the window will open two days before each match and close three hours prior to the start. Results will be updated following the conclusion of each match.

At the event’s conclusion, participants will share the prize pool based on their accumulated points. The rewards include a 7-day trip to Europe for those with over 200,000 points, Andrea Pirlo signed merchandise for participants with over 120,000 points, a MacBook Pro 16 for users with over 80,000 points, an iPhone 15 Pro 256GB for those with over 40,000 points, a 200 USDT Mega Coupon for those with over 8,000 points, and $50 in DOGE for participants with 2,000 points with many other prizes available as well.

Additionally, participants can earn a share of the 200,000 USDT prize pool as a Super Bonus, based on their remaining points in proportion to the total. Users who participate in predictions for all 51 matches will each receive a 100 USDT Super Bonus, and those who correctly predict all match outcomes will receive an extra 500 USDT Super Bonus each.

The ultimate predictions for Champion, Runner-Up, and Third Place open from the round of 16 and close three hours before the Semi-Finals. Participants who accurately predict the Finals outcome will receive a 50 USDT Super Bonus. The total prize pool for these predictions is 50,000 USDT.

What Is CoinW?

CoinW is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange offering spot trading, futures trading, high-yield staking, earning products, and leveraged trading tools to its users. Additionally, CoinW provides an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), serving as a gateway for both retail and institutional investors. This enables them to access selected projects and contribute to the crypto ecosystem.

CoinW features a vast array of over 1,000 listed cryptocurrency tokens and offers more than 500 spot trading pairs. The exchange’s daily trading volume has reached over 1.36 billion in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

