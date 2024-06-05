Binance Launches First Binance World Championship, Offering Users Over $4.2M In Crypto Rewards

In Brief Binance launched World Championship trading competition with $4.2 million prize pool, inviting users to win rewards based on trading skills.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced the launch of its first-ever Binance World Championship, a new cryptocurrency trading competition with a $4.2 million reward pool. It provides opportunities to both new and existing Binance users to learn about cryptocurrencies, participate in various campaigns, and potentially win rewards based on trading skills. The Binance World Championship has commenced today and will run for three weeks, concluding on June 25th.

Binance World Championship will offer a combination of three competitions that test participants’ skills and three separate promotional activities that highlight different products within the Binance ecosystem.

The competition will offer various sections with distinct prize pools and participation criteria. Users can compete in spot-related tasks and trading volumes for a chance to win a share of the $1.2 million prize pool. Furthermore, participation in the Futures Grand Tournament, which includes both individual and team competitions, offers users a total reward pool of up to $3 million. Studying and trading the next day’s top-performing assets will provide participants with an opportunity to share a daily 500 USDC reward pool, with a total of 12,000 USDC available to be won.

In addition to the tournaments, users can participate in the three promotions during this three-week period. Users who subscribe to Binance Simple Earn’s Flexible and Locked Products can potentially share up to $100,000 in rewards. Meanwhile, users completing their first cryptocurrency purchases or fiat deposits with the ‘Buy Crypto’ feature can be eligible to share the 15,000 USDT prize pool. Moreover, by trading $100 on each of Binance Convert, Spot, and Futures, individuals can have a chance to win 1 BNB.

Binance is recognized as one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, and it is known for its extensive support of altcoin trading. It facilitates transactions across more than 350 cryptocurrencies and virtual tokens, offering users competitive transaction fees and high liquidity.

Recently, Binance introduced the Liquidity Pairing Program, designed to help projects aiming to enhance their liquidity and build a strong ecosystem by connecting with qualified Liquidity Providers. Furthermore, the exchange has unveiled a new Funding Rate Arbitrage Bot and fully rolled out Spot Copy Trading for all eligible users, aiming to provide an improved trading experience.

