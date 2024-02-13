CoinShares Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q4 2023, Totaling $42.2M in Revenue

CoinShares disclosed its financial performance report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, with revenue, income and other income totaling 33.3 million pounds (approximately 42.12 million US dollars), with full-year figures reaching 85.7 million pounds (about 1.08 billion US dollars).

Furthermore, CoinShares achieved a total comprehensive income of 15.3 million pounds (approximately US$19.35 million) for the fourth quarter and 37.9 million pounds (approximately US$47.93 million) for the entire year.

As of December 31, 2023, CoinShares boasted a substantial asset management scale, with total assets under management amounting to £3.01 billion (approximately US$3.81 billion). This disclosure underscores the company’s strong financial performance and position in the market as a significant player in asset management.

Moreover, the report highlights a significant shift in the digital asset industry, particularly with the SEC’s approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs. This milestone underscores the institutionalization of Bitcoin and the potential recognition of digital assets’ intrinsic value by major asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton.

“As we move into 2024, our focus is firmly set on consolidating our leadership in Europe and expanding our reach in the US market through the Valkyrie partnership by building a strong product platform. Simultaneously we are enhancing our Hedge Fund Solutions with a series of new strategies, designed to broaden our investment portfolio and cater to the evolving needs of our clients,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares.

CoinShares Expands Presence in US Market

During the quarter, CoinShares executed its ongoing share buy-back program, repurchasing 299,074 shares for a consideration of SEK 12,239,115 (£942,412). This move underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

Moreover, CoinShares announced a significant strategic move on November 16, 2023, by securing an exclusive option to acquire Valkyrie Funds LLC, an investment advisory business specializing in actively managed cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. This strategic partnership positions CoinShares to expand its presence in the US market and diversify its product offerings.

Following the quarter’s end, notable developments have unfolded for CoinShares, further solidifying its position in the industry. On January 10, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds to track Bitcoin, with CoinShares’ partner Valkyrie being among the first cohort of approvals.

Moreover, on January 12, 2024, CoinShares exercised its option to acquire Valkyrie Funds LLC, pending satisfactory due diligence, finalization of legal agreements, and approval by the company’s board. This strategic move underscores CoinShares’ commitment to expanding its footprint in the US market and enhancing its product portfolio.

Additionally, CoinShares announced a major fee reduction for its CoinShares Physical Bitcoin product, effective from February 1, 2024. The management fee for the product was significantly decreased from 0.98% per annum to 0.35% per annum, aiming to provide enhanced value to investors.

Moreover, on February 1, 2024, CoinShares implemented a 1.25% per annum Staking Reward in its flagship Physical Ethereum ETP, as part of its strategic efforts to lower costs for European investors entering the digital asset market.

