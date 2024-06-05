News Report Technology
Citrea Launches Public Devnet, Welcomes Developers And Users To Test Its Network

Published: June 05, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 05, 2024 at 12:10 pm

In Brief

Citrea announced that it has launched its Public Devnet, marking the debut of Bitcoin being tested as a data availability layer.

Citrea Launches Public Devnet, Welcomes Developers And Users To Test Its Network

Bitcoin zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup Citrea announced that it has launched its Public Devnet, marking the debut of Bitcoin being tested as a data availability (DA) layer. Now, developers and users can engage in building Citrea’s test network.

Builders are enabled to deploy complex applications with the complete security of Bitcoin. Meanwhile, users have the option to send funds to a specific taproot address generated by their Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) addresses. Claiming of funds is trustless, allowing users to unilaterally retrieve their funds after two hundred Bitcoin blocks in case of any deposit issues.

The Public Devnet operates within Citrea’s custom Bitcoin signet, chosen due to the faucet shortage in Bitcoin Signet and excessive reorganizations in the Bitcoin testnet. Its purpose is to inscribe state differences alongside zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) of batches to Bitcoin, facilitating the testing of the sequencer, prover, and full-node software.

Importantly, the Public Devnet currently lacks implementations of Clementine or BitVM for the bridge. To handle proving, it employs proof sampling instead of proving every sequencer commitment, allowing for thorough testing of the prover while ongoing enhancements are made.

Citrea Raises $2.7M In Seed Funding Round Led By Galaxy Ventures

Citrea represents the first rollup, utilizing ZK technology to expand Bitcoin blockspace capacity. Unlike other scalability solutions, it uniquely utilizes Bitcoin for both DA and settlement layers, facilitated by its BitVM-based trust-minimized two-way peg program called Clementine. Additionally, it boasts complete EVM compatibility, allowing builders familiar with EVM to seamlessly develop atop Bitcoin.

Earlier this year, Citrea raised $2.7 million in funding through a seed round led by Galaxy Ventures, the venture wing of Galaxy Digital and supported by Delphi Ventures. Notable contributions also came from angel investors like Eric Wall and Anurag Arjun, among others.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

