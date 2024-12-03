Chromia Completes Asgard Mainnet Upgrade And Launches Oracle Extension

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Chromia implements the Asgard Mainnet Upgrade, designed to drive growth in DeFi and AI-powered apps while providing a stronger foundation for innovation in these sectors.

Layer 1 relational blockchain platform, Chromia announced the successful implementation of the Asgard Mainnet Upgrade. This update introduces several new features aimed at enhancing the functionality of the blockchain. The upgrade is expected to drive growth in decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI-powered applications built on the Chromia Network, providing a stronger foundation for innovation in these sectors.

“The Oracle Extension lays the groundwork for an expansion of decentralized finance activity on the Chromia network and the growth of network value,” said Ludvig Öberg, VP of the Chromia Platform Unit, in a written statement.

The key feature introduced with the Asgard upgrade is the Chromia Extensions framework, a modular system designed to add specialized functions to Chromia’s relational blockchain. These Extensions enhance the platform’s core capabilities, such as its relational data structure, modular network design, and a gas-free economic model for end users.

As part of this update, Chromia also introduced the Oracle Extension, which delivers on-chain, real-time price feeds that are updated roughly every second. This functionality is aimed at supporting the development of DeFi applications, including decentralized exchanges, futures and options trading platforms, and lending protocols.

Chromia Expands Integration With Crypto Ecosystem, Announces Plans For AI Inference Extension

Chromia is a Layer 1 relational blockchain platform that leverages a modular framework to provide users and developers with dedicated decentralized application (dApp) chains, customizable fee structures, and advanced digital asset capabilities. By rethinking how data is organized on the blockchain, Chromia offers natively queryable data that is indexed in real time. This approach aims to improve the user experience and enable new Web3 business models.

The launch of its high-quality Oracle service is part of a broader effort by Chromia to strengthen its integration with the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. This includes initiatives to list native CHR tokens and other Chromia-based tokens on centralized exchanges and integrate them with cross-chain wallets.

Looking ahead, Chromia has announced plans for the AI Inference Extension, expected in Q1 2025. This extension will allow developers to run AI models directly on-chain through Chromia’s decentralized provider network. The platform’s newly established Data and AI Division is dedicated to developing tools that will promote transparency in AI training data and inputs.

“As the world’s only relational blockchain, Chromia has demonstrated its ability to bring transparency to AI and other data-intensive use cases,” said Yeou Jie, Head of Business Development at Chromia, in a written statement. “The AI Inference Extension will take this a step further, enabling on-chain execution of AI models,” he added.

Following the Asgard Upgrade, Chromia intends to launch a public demo of the Oracle Extension, with integrations from DeFi protocols anticipated shortly after. This initiative is part of Chromia’s broader strategy to support a wide range of applications, including AI, gaming, and enterprise use cases while continuing to connect blockchain technology with practical, real-world solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson