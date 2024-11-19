Chromia’s Asgard Mainnet Upgrade Scheduled For December 3rd

In Brief Chromia has announced that its Asgard Upgrade is scheduled for December 3rd, introducing Extensions—modular enhancements designed to allow developers to add features on top of the core platform.

Layer 1 relational blockchain platform Chromia announced that its Asgard Upgrade will take place on December 3rd. This upgrade represents the first major technical update to the platform’s mainnet. Its key feature is tfhe introduction of Chromia Extensions—modular enhancements that enable developers to build additional features on top of the core platform, thereby expanding its functionality while maintaining the strengths of the existing infrastructure.

“Chromia already has several unique characteristics that make it stand out,” said Alex Mizrahi, co-founder of Chromia, in a written statement. “Extensions will add another layer of capability, making it even more flexible and powerful,” he added.

Extensions allow developers to integrate specialized features while preserving the platform’s unique relational structure, modular design, and gas-free user experience.

The first extension to be released is the Oracle Extension, which is expected to launch in early December. Developed in partnership with Stork, a leading decentralized data provider, this extension will allow real-time integration of off-chain data into applications built on the platform. This addition, alongside recent improvements to Chromia’s asset bridge and the integration of native CHR with exchanges, is expected to drive economic activity and increase the value across the network.

The AI Inference Extension, planned for Q1 2025, will facilitate on-chain AI model applications by utilizing the network’s computational power. This extension aims to further establish the platform as a transparent data layer for decentralized AI projects, including those backed by the Chromia Data and AI Ecosystem Fund, which was launched earlier this year.

“Chromia’s unique relational architecture already allows AI-enabled blockchain projects to bring transparency to their training models, data sources, and inputs,” said Yeou Jie, Chromia’s Head of Business Development, in a written statement. “The Inference Extension will advance this even further, allowing more elements of the AI process to operate directly on-chain,” he added.

The Asgard Upgrade is scheduled to launch on December 3rd, with the public release of the Oracle Extension expected shortly thereafter. The complete development roadmap for Extensions can be found on Chromia’s official website.

What Is Chromia?

It is a Layer 1 relational blockchain platform that utilizes a modular framework to offer users and developers decentralized application (dApp) chains, customizable fee structures, and advanced digital assets. By rethinking how data is organized on the blockchain, Chromia enables real-time, queryable data indexing, setting it apart from traditional systems. This innovative approach aims to enhance the user experience and drive the development of new Web3 business models.

Recently, Chromia revealed a strategic investment and partnership with Elfa AI, an AI-powered social platform that aims to assist users in navigating the cryptocurrency market by providing real-time, data-driven insights.

