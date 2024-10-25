Catizen To List Circuit’s Token On Its Launchpool, Allowing Users To Earn ZRC By Staking CATI And CAT

In Brief Catizen introduced Zircuit as the first project on its Launchpool, enabling users to earn ZRC by staking their CATI and Cat tokens.

The Telegram-based mini-game Catizen introduced the Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network, Zircuit (ZRC), as the first project on its Launchpool. Users can now earn ZRC by staking their CATI and Cat tokens.

The Launchpool period is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM UTC on October 28th and will continue until 12:00 PM UTC on November 4th.

Zircuit is an AI-secured, fully Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible network that is supported by prominent investors such as Binance Labs, Pantera, and Dragonfly Capital. With an impressive total value locked (TVL) of $1.8 billion and a new liquidity hub program, it presents an opportunity for early adopters and stakers.

ZRC serves as the native token for Zircuit. According to its tokenomics, 21% of total token supply is allocated for airdrops and community rewards, 12.61% for community provisions, 17.93% for ecosystem development, 18.70% for the foundation, 18.74% for the team, and 11.02% for investors. The total supply of ZRC is 10 billion tokens, with 8,333,333 ZRC designated for the Launchpool.

The Catizen Launchpool offers two token pools for participants. The CATI Pool has been allocated $1,275,000 in ZRC, representing 85% of the allocation. The minimum stake for this pool is 1 CATI, while the maximum stake is 2,000 CATI, with settlements occurring every hour based on the proportion of staked CATI.

The Cat Pool has been allocated $225,000 in ZRC, which accounts for 15% of the total Launchpool allocation. Only cats at level 300 or above are eligible for staking in this pool. Settlement occurs every hour, with cat levels converted into USD for calculation purposes.

🚀 Exciting News, Catizens! 🎉



We’re thrilled to introduce @ZircuitL2 (ZRC) as the first project on the Catizen Launchpool! 🌟



💰 Earn Zircuit(ZRC) by staking your CATI and Cats!

🔒 Zircuit(ZRC) is an AI-secured Zero-Knowledge Layer 2, fully EVM compatible and backed by… pic.twitter.com/bcg9hHMQ2i — Catizen (@CatizenAI) October 25, 2024

Catizen Unveils Launchpool To Promote Mini-Games

Catizen is a blockchain-based virtual pet-raising game that operates within the Telegram Open Network (TON) ecosystem. It integrates play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics with blockchain technology, allowing players to earn cryptocurrency rewards as they engage with the game.

Recently, the project unveiled its Launchpool, marking the third phase of its development. It is aimed to focus on introducing mini-games that enhance community engagement while providing CATI holders the opportunity to stake their tokens and earn additional tokens from these games. This initiative is designed to cultivate a strong and rewarding ecosystem for its users.

